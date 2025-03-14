The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Saint Patrick’s Day is the best time to walk down a shamrock-filled memory lane to visit media from the past. From Disney Channel Original Movies to hit TV show episodes, there is a little something for everyone this holiday!

MOVIES

This Disney Channel original movie will have you laughing and surprised the entire time. On its premiere, it was the highest-rated Disney Channel Original Movie ever (before High School Musical took that crown). It even airs on the Disney Channel every St. Patrick’s Day!

This heart-warming, albeit ridiculous, movie is about Kyle Johnson, a teenage boy who loves basketball, but doesn’t know his family’s history. As a kid, I definitely was crushing on Kyle, (the OG Troy Bolton?). The premise of this movie revolves around the high school’s Cultural Heritage Day and Kyle’s interest in knowing who he is, but his family is adamant about keeping secrets. Ultimately, this movie is about basketball, adventure, and finding out who you are.

Featuring hilarious Irish accents, over-the-top costumes, and an insane plotline, this hour-and-a-half movie isn’t one to miss. According to IMDb, the plot revolves around Kyle’s quest to secure “a gold charm to keep his family from being controlled by an evil leprechaun.” I won’t explain the whole plot with any big spoilers (unless you want it), but this movie is sure to make you and your friends cry from laughing at the absolute absurdity of this film.

You can watch this movie on Disney+ if you’re curious to see if you have the luck of the Irish.

Get ready to put on your time-travel goggles to step back in time to Rathcullen, Ireland for this family-friendly romantasy adventure! The onscreen romance between Sean Connery and Janet Munro is also precious (if memory serves correctly). From ridiculous scenes like the fiddle scene to the ones that spooked me as a child such as the banshee scene, this movie is full of wild moments to keep you perched on the edge of the rainbow!

This movie follows caretaker Darby O’Gill on his hunt to expose the leprechauns, aka, “the little people,” to his fellow humans. He’s in a friendly rivalry with their king, King Brian, but things get serious when they start to play matchmaker with Darby’s daughter Katie and Michael, the new man in town from Dublin. All magic comes at a price, and it’s up to Darby to save the day!

I will add that the special effects in this movie are exactly that, special, because the 50s technology for movies is nothing compared to what we are used to today. I haven’t seen this movie in years, but I know I’m going to set aside some time to watch this blast from the past this year!

If you’re interested in finding what’s at the end of the rainbow you can stream this on Disney+.

This heart-warming, coming-of-age animated film, Song of the Sea is set in Ireland and follows a young boy, Ben, and his mute sister Saoirse in 1987 as they go on an adventure to save the spirit world. Why you ask? Oh because Ben’s younger sister Saoirse is the last of the kelpies who needs to find her voice in order to to save all of fairykind from being lost forever.

The animation style of this movie is so undeniably cute. It’s a 2D animation that mimics watercolour techniques digitally to give it that nostalgic and warm feel. There are also several Celtic motifs littered throughout the film, as well as Celtic patterns which help highlight the inspiration the movie-makers had with Irish mythology and traditions.

While this film isn’t adamantly a St. Patrick’s Day-themed movie, it highlights Irish culture, their folklore and features their incredible accents too. So, if you’re looking for something a little cuter this holiday, this movie is your best bet.

You can watch this movie on Crave, Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+.

TV SHOWS

How I Met Your Mother Season 3 Episode 12: “No Tomorrow”

In this hilarious episode of How I Met Your Mother, the most dynamic duo of the series –– Ted and Barney –– spend the night on St. Patrick’s Day in a club in New York City. Dressed head to toe in a green suit, Barney encourages Ted to live like he’s young again, which prompts the pair to set off on a night full of lucky and unlucky events. It’s a great St. Paddy’s Day watch full of booze, slap-stick humour, bar fights, and a whole lot of green.

In the episode, Ted adopts the attitude that there is “No Tomorrow” and proceeds to make bad decisions, thinking they bring rewards. This drunken misinterpretation of reality leads to many problems for the pair but also unexpected surprises –– the true luck of St. Patrick’s Day.

If you are in a drinking mood this year, watch this episode and take a shot every time Ted or Barney screams, “NO TOMORROW!” By the end, you’ll be making crazy decisions just like them! Watch this episode with your friends, have a giggle, and don’t forget to wear green!

You can watch this series on Disney+.

The Office Season 6 Episode 19: “St. Patrick’s Day”

In this episode of The Office, the workers at Dunder Mifflin are held hostage on the world’s biggest day for partying: St. Patrick’s Day. After an impromptu visit from their CEO keeps them working late in the evening, multiple employees attempt to make a run for it but are unsuccessful. Characters Andy Bernard and Erin Hannon are held back from going on their first date, and boss Micheal Scott is kept from reuniting with his old boss, Todd Packer.

The episode is heavily themed with Saint Patrick’s Day decor and costuming, leading to an engaging St. Paddy’s Day watch! Similar to other episodes of The Office, the situations are odd, awkward, and hard to watch, which leads to a lot of natural workplace comedy. Most iconically, this episode brought the birth of Dwight’s creation “Megadesk.”

This is a great episode to add to your St.Patrick’s Day marathon because it will set the vibes! It’s a good casual watch for those looking for a chill night or those who’ve maybe come back from a long shift on St. Paddy’s Day!

You can watch this series on Netflix, Crave, and Amazon Prime Video.

Wizards of Waverly Place Season 2 Episode 22 “My Tutor My Tutor”

You may not remember it, but Wizards of Waverly Place has an episode that is Leprechaun-themed! In season 2, episode 22 of the series, Jerry hires a wizard tutor for Max, but it’s actually Alex and Justin who quickly take a liking to her. Then, when Max starts doing better in Wizard school and Jerry decides the tutor has to leave, the sibling pair attempts to sabotage his progress.

When Max figures this out, he isn’t happy and decides to release a Leprechaun from the Leprechaun Grill –– a St. Paddy’s Day-themed restaurant. It attacks Alex and Justin.

This episode is a great watch for this St. Patrick’s Day because it is full of nostalgia. If you were watching the Disney Channel in the early 2010s, rewatching this episode will bring back many great memories from the show! The Leprechaun is hilarious, and the episode is a great depiction of strange St.Paddy’s Day Schennagians.

You can watch this series on Disney+.

Whether you’re coming back from a night out or having a night in, these St. Patrick’s Day movies and TV shows will surely make you smile! Curl up under a warm blanket with an Irish coffee or pint of Guinness this St. Paddy’s Day and watch Leprechauns on screen. May the luck of the Irish be with you. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!