Spice Up Your Bedroom With These Adult Stores

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Looking to spice up the bedroom or simply explore your own body and pleasure but don’t know where to go? Victoria is home to plenty of adult boutiques, aka sex shops, including the second oldest adult store in B.C.!

As Victoria’s original adult store, established in 1973, the Garden of Eden was the second-ever sex shop in B.C. Located downtown by Douglas and Johnson, the Garden of Eden requires you to ring a bell to be let in, but once inside, it not only contains adult toys and lingerie, but also masks, costumes, nylons, stiletto shoes, boots, and festival/rave clothing and accessories. They even have wigs for costumes and dress-up opportunities around Halloween. Christine Page has owned and operated the store for over 18 years and can answer any questions or help with any concerns you might have.

Original photo by Paige Peters

As a boutique-style adult store, this has to be one of the nicest adult shops I’ve ever stepped foot in. Locally owned and operated since 2007, Susan James is a store for adventurous adults. From lingerie and toys to lube and other BDSM products, it has everything and more. Located by Hillside and Quadra, it has a welcoming and warm atmosphere. It’s also a great place to go for affordable and sexy lingerie. As each collection has various price points there’s something for everyone. In my opinion, the quality of each piece is far better than La Senza in my opinion. They even have sexy costumes, such as a maid or schoolgirl sets and one pieces.

Original photo by Paige Peters

Located on Courtney Street downtown, Hidden Charms sells corsets, club wear, nail sets, and toys. They offer BDSM products, vibrators, various lingerie sets starting at $30, and massage oils. With reasonable prices, this is a store worth stopping by at least once. Their corsets are perfect for a night out, or even just to spice up a day-to-day outfit.

Original photo by Paige Peters

A women-owned and operated boutique, the Romance Shop is located on Douglas Street. With access to various sex toys, books, and videos, the owners and staff strive to make sure that they promote healthy opinions on sex, quality products, and ensure customers are confident and can safely enjoy any products they purchase.

Original photo by Paige Peters

Run by a husband and wife, the Love Den has been selling adult toys, novelties, and accessories since 2001. Located in Langford, this store might be a bit out of the way but it is still worth a mention. They have a wall of silky lingerie for all genders, and a change room that has a mirrored stage and brass pole (live out any dreams of being a VS Angel while strutting down the stage) for you to feel truly sexy and confident while showing off to your partner. With books, toys, and staff that can answer any question you might have, this store is definitely worth a visit.

For those who aren’t quite ready to set foot into an adult store, Spencers at Hillside Mall offers various toys, lingerie, and restraints in the back. But don’t be scared, all of these stores have staff that are there to help you feel comfortable and confident. The next time you’re thinking of either spicing up your sex life or wanting to surprise a partner with some sexy lingerie, check out one of these adult stores for the perfect product for you.