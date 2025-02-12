The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If the thought of romance makes you a little queasy—you’re not alone! It can be hard this time of year with the influx of chocolate hearts in the grocery stores and couples (with explicit PDA) growing in rapid numbers. Romance (whether or not it’s dead IRL) can be absolutely intoxicating and makes for the perfect subject for artists to express their feelings, but often it’s the flip side of things that we can relate to as well.

So, without further adieu, we’ve got you covered here with some anthems for singles to match whatever your mood is this solo Valentine’s Day—while also just being certified bangers in general!

For when… you’re ready to move on

Sometimes things just don’t work out how you expect them to, and that’s okay. But in making peace with it you may require some tracks to help motivate you to embrace your singledom. Remember: You are a bada$$ and you don’t need a partner!

For when… you’re experiencing female rage

Sometimes the actions of your partner (or ex-partner) can drive you insane. You don’t want to grieve, you’re not ready to process, and since you lack access to a rage room (no your ex’s bedroom doesn’t count), here are some songs to fight alongside you.

For when… you’re in your sad girl era

It’s a Friday night, perhaps your first one solo or one of many and you’re stuck. You feel sad and that’s okay, but more importantly, you want some songs to match your mood.

For when… your situationship or ex leaves you confused AF!

Communication isn’t what it used to be. So sit back, bring out your journal, and have your bestie ready on speed-dial, because after listening to these tracks you’re going to need a second opinion or divine providence to help you make sense of this situation(ship).

For when… you had to be the one to leave

The perspective of the one who had to end things is often overlooked. Being in either position can be heart-wrenching, but having the strength to walk away and know it’s for the best is a strong form of love for both partners involved.

And that’s a wrap! Those are HC UVic’s best anti-love anthems to match whatever energy you’re bringing to the table this Valentine’s season. You can also check out this playlist on Spotify if you’re feeling a little mix of all of the above!