If the thought of romance makes you a little queasy—you’re not alone! It can be hard this time of year with the influx of chocolate hearts in the grocery stores and couples (with explicit PDA) growing in rapid numbers. Romance (whether or not it’s dead IRL) can be absolutely intoxicating and makes for the perfect subject for artists to express their feelings, but often it’s the flip side of things that we can relate to as well.
So, without further adieu, we’ve got you covered here with some anthems for singles to match whatever your mood is this solo Valentine’s Day—while also just being certified bangers in general!
For when… you’re ready to move on
Sometimes things just don’t work out how you expect them to, and that’s okay. But in making peace with it you may require some tracks to help motivate you to embrace your singledom. Remember: You are a bada$$ and you don’t need a partner!
- “We Are Never Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)” —Taylor Swift
- “Don’t Look Back in Anger” — Oasis
- “So Good” — Destiny’s Child
- “Forever Young” — Rod Stewart
- “Let It Go” — Keyshia Cole, Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim
- “Too Little Too Late” — JoJo
- “Try and Love Again” — Eagles
- “Go Gina” — SZA
- “I Will Survive” — Gloria Gaynor
- “Needed Me” — Rihanna (explicit)
- “Wide Awake” — Katy Perry
- “Landslide” — Fleetwood Mac
- “Can’t Hold Us Down” — Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim
- “thank u, next” — Ariana Grande (explicit)
- “Silver Springs” — Fleetwood Mac
- “Life Goes On” — The Sundays
- “Flowers”— Miley Cyrus
- “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” — Ariana Grande (explicit)
- “Since U Been Gone” — Kelly Clarkson
For when… you’re experiencing female rage
Sometimes the actions of your partner (or ex-partner) can drive you insane. You don’t want to grieve, you’re not ready to process, and since you lack access to a rage room (no your ex’s bedroom doesn’t count), here are some songs to fight alongside you.
- “abcdefu (angrier)” — GAYLE
- “I Hate Myself for Loving You”— Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- “do re mi” — blackbear (explicit)
- “Same Old Love” — Selena Gomez
- “My Kink is Karma” — Chappell Roan
- “Be Careful” — Cardi B (explicit)
- “Picture To Burn” — Taylor Swift
- “You Give Love A Bad Name” — Bon Jovi
- “You’re So Vain” — Carly Simon
- “Dead To Me” — Kali Uchis
- “You Oughta Know” — Alanis Morissette (explicit)
- “Breakin’ Dishes” — Rihanna
- “I Hate Everything About You” — Three Days Grace
- “Good Girl” — Carrie Underwood
- “Escapism” — RAYE, 007 Shake
- “Silver Springs” — Fleetwood Mac
For when… you’re in your sad girl era
It’s a Friday night, perhaps your first one solo or one of many and you’re stuck. You feel sad and that’s okay, but more importantly, you want some songs to match your mood.
- “Casual” — Chappell Roan (explicit)
- “Lover, You Should Have Come Over” — Jeff Buckley
- “The Giver” — Sarah Kingsley
- “Black Friday” — Tom Odell
- “you broke me first” — Tate McRae (explicit)
- “erase me” — Lizzy McAlpine, Jacob Collier
- “I’d Rather Go Blind” — Etta James
- “Better Man” (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
- “The Worst” — Jhene Aiko (explicit)
- “Wasted Time” — Eagles
- “man” — quinnie (explicit)
- “Have You Ever” — Brandy
- “Without Me” — Halsey (explicit)
- “Love Hurts” — Nazareth
- “THE GREATEST” — Billie Eilish
- “Kill Bill” — SZA
- “Traitor” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “back to friends” — sombr
- “Love Bites”— Def Leppard
For when… your situationship or ex leaves you confused AF!
Communication isn’t what it used to be. So sit back, bring out your journal, and have your bestie ready on speed-dial, because after listening to these tracks you’re going to need a second opinion or divine providence to help you make sense of this situation(ship).
- “On My Mind” — Ellie Goulding
- “Waiting In Vain” — Bob Marley & The Wailers
- “Nobody But You” — Sonder, Jorja Smith (explicit)
- “Twisted” — Keith Sweat
- “Gut Feeling” — Ella Mai, H.E.R. (explicit)
- “(I Know) I’m Losing You” — Rod Stewart
- “That’s So True” — Gracie Abrams (explicit)
- “Ex-Factor” — Ms. Lauryn Hill
- “Wish You Were Sober” — Conan Gray (explicit)
- “You’re Not Good Enough” — Blood Orange
- “Tek It” — Cafuné
- “Foolish” — Ashanti (explicit)
- “Don’t Blame Me” — Taylor Swift
- “Head Over Heels / Broken” — Tears for Fears
- “Poison” — Alice Cooper
- “Sharpest Tool” — Sabrina Carpenter
For when… you had to be the one to leave
The perspective of the one who had to end things is often overlooked. Being in either position can be heart-wrenching, but having the strength to walk away and know it’s for the best is a strong form of love for both partners involved.
- “Free Bird” — Lynyrd Skynyrd
- “Before He Cheats”— Carrie Underwood
- “The Recipe” — SiR (explicit)
- “Dirty Work” — Steely Dan
- “What Have You Done For Me Lately” — Janet Jackson
- “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” — Bob Dylan
- “BOYSHIT” — Madison Beer (explicit)
- “Maggie May” — Rod Stewart
- “Tainted Love” — Soft Cell
- “Sleep Talking” — Charlotte Lawrence
- “Free Now” — Gracie Abrams
- “Go Your Own Way”— Fleetwood Mac
- “It Ain’t Me, Babe”— Bob Dylan, Joan Baez
- “White Horse” — Chris Stapleton
- “run for the hills” — Tate McRae
And that’s a wrap! Those are HC UVic’s best anti-love anthems to match whatever energy you’re bringing to the table this Valentine’s season. You can also check out this playlist on Spotify if you’re feeling a little mix of all of the above!