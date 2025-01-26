Six Notable Upcoming Concerts in Victoria, B.C. in 2025 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

As 2025 kicks off to a fresh start, I know there are people like myself out there looking for unique experiences to ramp up their excitement for the new year. What better than a private music show to do so? Well, if you’re looking for some exciting concerts at Victoria British Columbia (B.C.) local venues, check out this list of the most anticipated concerts in town (listed in date order).

January 24, Friday

Venue: Royal Theatre

Tickets start at $84.25

Colter Wall’s sound can be described as country music, with a gothic and pseudo-Americana flair to it. Although he hasn’t released a full album in a few years, his sound is still relevant. With hit songs like, “The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie,” to his most recent album release, Little Songs in 2023. This album weighs the hardships and beauty of farm life, as his understated voice walks you through memories of his life in the prairies. A personal favourite from this album would probably be “Corralling the Blues” which while slow-paced, is irreverently sad and beautiful.

February 4th and 5th

Venue: Royal Theatre

Tickets start at $59.00 and are still on sale

Who doesn’t love to see a B.C. band in town? With over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, they’ve been an international success for the past few years now. Make sure to score tickets to this venue soon before they sell out so you can hear IRL hit songs like, “Alrighty Aphrodite,” and “Shampoo Bottles” onstage. Also, make sure to check out the article “Peach Pit’s “Magpie” Album Review” by Her Campus at UVic writer, Graham Rogers, to find the highlights from this album.

Plus, don’t miss checking out ahead of time the opener, Babe Corner, with their most recent single below:

February 18, Tuesday

Venue: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Tickets start at $90.00 and up

A high school favourite band of mine, Mother Mother is going to be hitting the stage in mid-February with bands, Cavetown, Cannons, and the Winnetka Bowling League. Mother Mother is a Canadian indie rock band originally from the nearby Quadra Island in B.C.

This concert will surely highlight their newest album release DEMMOS featuring a shocking 20 tracks. I personally haven’t had a chance yet to check out these new tracks, but I’m optimistic that they will be consistent with their past sound and a chance for me to discover some new favs from them. With a huge stage presence, this show will definitely bring a lot of energy to the Memorial Centre, and I’m jealous of anyone who gets to go!

Cannons will most likely be playing from their most recent album, Heartbeat Highway, and you’re probably already familiar with their biggest hit, “Fire For You,” released in 2019.

As for the Winnetka Bowling League, they are a small trio from L.A. that are a hybrid of dreamy, indie rock. With whispering vocals and experimental sounds in the backgrounds, their music is perfect for a spring day. “Slow Dances” is their most popular song from a previous album and is worth checking out IMO. Plus, a song from their most recent album, “Sha La La” is a cute upbeat tune to check out.

March 17, Saturday

Venue: The Royal Theatre

Tickets start at $45.00

Okay, here comes another biased pitch for a new band you should listen to. Lime Cordiale really hooked me with their 2020 album, 14 Steps To A Better You, with songs like “Money” and “Robbery” as standouts for me, which are coincidentally also some of their most popular songs. This tour is to showcase their newest album, Enough Of The Sweet Talk, which was released in 2024.

March 22, Saturday

Venue: Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Tickets around $55.00 and going up

No one can deliver that nostalgic West Coast surfing vibe like The Beach Boys can. With several hit songs across a number of different albums, there are a lot of catchy and familiar tunes to bring you back to the ‘70s or help you reminisce on the heat of summer sun. Hit songs like, “Surfin U.S.A.,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Kokomo,” and “Good Vibrations,” are all sure to be played onstage. And, if you’re searching for a less popular banger that a Wes Anderson film put me onto, check out “Heroes and Villians” for some extra experimental spice.

March 23, Sunday

Venue: Capital Ballroom

Tickets left starting from $51.00

With their hit song from my childhood, “When the Night Feels My Soul” this band may be more of a one-hit wonder than a roundhouse slam, but they still have lots to offer. So whether you check them out just to satisfy your soul, or you’re looking to get groovy, this concert is a rare opportunity to see them perform on the Island.

As more artists work towards releasing music, and scheduling tours, this list will undoubtedly expand as the year goes on. So between now and then, hopefully, some of these musicians have either piqued your interest or invaded your wallet.