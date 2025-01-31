Second-Year Housing Strategies for a Stress-Free Search in Victoria

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

As first-years start our second semester one thing becomes clear: it’s time to start thinking about securing second-year housing. The search for housing can feel like an overwhelming test of your adulthood. Between balancing academics, navigating new friendships, and settling into a new city, securing a place to live is a massive challenge. Navigating the complexities of budgets, finding roommates and leasing agreements for the first time can be stressful.

If this sounds like you, let’s break down some of these essentials to the search and ensure that your living situation sets you up for a successful second year.

Where can I look?

The biggest question I struggled with was where to start looking for housing, the good thing is that there are a bunch of options. Facebook is my favourite platform to search for housing because it provides groups to join, marketplace, and easy private chat communication with potential landlords. Some of these groups include UVIC Off campus housing, UVIC Off-Campus Group, and Victoria Housing, but even more can be found with a simple search.

Craigslist is another online platform where you can find many options, such as houses, apartments, condos, and more for rent. Zillow, Rentals, and Apartments are examples of a few other websites that have plenty of rental options. Another great way to find upcoming availabilities in rentals is to talk to upper-year students who might be (or know others who are) moving out.

When should I start looking?

It’s always a good idea to get a jump on housing, but until February and March, you may not find a rental with a lease that starts at an ideal time. By looking in January, you can get an idea of what’s available in the area. February and March are good times to start attending showings, contacting landlords, and more.

How do I find roommates?

Whether you’re planning to live with friends or find a group of strangers, finding your roommates can be scary, but finding roommates who are a good fit for you is crucial to a positive living situation. Start by thinking about what kind of living situation is ideal for you—do you want a big house with five roommates or would you rather have a small apartment with only one roommate? Would you rather have a party or quiet staying-in vibe in your house? These kinds of decisions are important to start with so that you know what you are looking for from the start.

One of the easiest ways to find roommates is through your existing social circle. Finding brand-new people can be more difficult, but it isn’t impossible. Once again, Facebook is a great resource for housing and everything else involved in the process. There are groups such as Victoria Roommates where you can post, respond to other people’s posts, and individually message people.

How can I navigate awkward conversations with potential roommates?

Whether you’re discussing shared chores, boundaries, or a budget for rent, some conversations will always be uncomfortable, but they are essential to ensuring a positive living environment. The most important thing is clear and open communication to avoid any misunderstandings down the line.

Find a time to sit down with your potential roommates and have these discussions. Be respectful and open-minded going into the conversation—their perspective matters just as much as yours. Even issues that seem small, such as guests or noise levels, can pose problems later on, so be thorough in your conversation. Kindly explain your expectations and then give your roommates a turn to explain theirs.

Money can be the trickiest topic to discuss, but of course, it’s absolutely necessary to ensure that everyone is on the same page about rent. A good way to start is by asking how much everyone is comfortable with paying—make sure everyone’s financial expectations align. Don’t forget to account for utilities, internet, or any other shared expenses you’ll have. Some groups prefer to split evenly, some based on usage, and others based on who has the biggest room. Set clear expectations on who is responsible for what, for example, who pays the landlord each month.

Finding housing as a first-year student can feel daunting, but with the right resources and attitude, it can be much easier to navigate. By starting your search early, using all of your available resources, and communicating clearly with your roommates, you can set yourself up for success! Remember that the goal is to find a place where you’ll feel at home—whether that’s a house with four friends, a two-bedroom condo, or a solo apartment.