Quick and Easy Hairstyles For When You’re On the Go

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

There’s nothing quite like a good hair day. On busy mornings though, a good hairstyle can often be an afterthought. If you can relate to this unfortunate situation you’re not alone, maybe you feel like Kourtney Kardashian’s famous line, “your hair doesn’t go with your outfit” is directly meant for you.

Truthfully, I can relate, and that’s why one of my goals for this year is to try new hairstyles. As a dance teacher and university student always rushing to get to the next place, I find myself having a bad hair day a little too often.

Even though rushed mornings are no joke, it doesn’t mean your hair has to suffer. If you have a tutorial on hand, you’re already halfway to a great hair day, which is why I’ve compiled some quick and trendy hairstyle ideas for all your rushed morning hair needs.

Slick twist bun

The slickback has been the internet’s staple hairstyle of the last few years. It was popularized by Sophia Ritchie in 2023, and is still a top look. Is it really surprising though? It’s quick, hides greasy hair, and can survive (nearly) all weather. For its versatility, the slickback is one of my favourite looks. This is a twist on the classic bun; perfect for a busy day.

Half-slick, half-down

I love this style for going out, especially when I’m wearing sunglasses. No out of place front-pieces here! This would also be stunning on curly hair. My personal trick to keeping this in place is using a few extra hairpins, and a hair wax stick. If I’m planning to be outside, I’ll also finish the style with lots of hairspray.

Braided knot bun

Even though it’s super simple, just two braids and a few bobby pins, this look could match a variety of aesthetics, from the office siren trend to a fancy picnic. This would work well on thick, medium or long hair. Personally, I’m also envisioning adding flowers to add a little summer fun to this look.

Half-up messy bun

Long, medium, and short hair girlies unite! As long as you have one hair tie and about a minute, you can achieve this look. It’s perfect for a sunny day downtown—the ocean breeze can’t mess up this messy bun.

Elevated claw clip

From a summer internship, straight to dinner out, then home to a Netflix night, this elevated claw clip could dress up or down. Bonus points for a gold or silver clip too (just make sure it matches your jewelry).

Bubble braid

Heads up—you will need a lot of elastics. However, in my opinion it’s worth the extra effort for two reasons: it will stay longer, and it looks cuter. There’s also less chance of hair sticking out, which is my personal braid-struggle.



Whatever hairstyle you land on, you should only need to add a few extra minutes into your morning routine. And hey, if you end up snoozing your alarm and doing a messy bun, there’s always tomorrow. (And there’s nothing wrong with a messy bun.) So maybe it’s time to try experiment this summer with these fresh new looks to keep you feeling good all summer long