Predictions for “The Rookie”Season Seven Finale

As season seven of The Rookie barrels toward its anticipated finale, fans are doing their own detective work to uncover how it will all end. From long-gone characters to dangerous deceptions, the end of this season is promising to be anything but calm.

*spoiler warning* (until season seven episode nine)

My Predictions for season seven

One of the biggest mysteries that frustrated fans after season six was Aaron’s sudden disappearance. Many of us were blindsided by his abrupt exit, with little to no explanation. Is the show holding back for a dramatic reveal or will Aaron’s storyline be left behind? An explanation would surely be appreciated.

Meanwhile, John and Bailey have finally recovered from the damage of her ex-husband, Jason. As the couple recovers from a season of close calls and heavy emotions, could there be a baby in their path? Whether through adoption or pregnancy, it is looking increasingly possible, especially after their near adoption in season six. A finale reveal of a baby could be the perfect close to their season journey.

Of course, romance is also on the mind of fans hoping for the long-awaited Chenford reunion. Lucy and Tim’s complicated slow-burn, on-again-off-again relationship has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. After their short reunion in episode six, “The Gala,” and confessions of love during their near-death experience in episode eight, “Wildfire,” fans are crossing their fingers for a permanent reunion of the couple by the end of the season.

But not all is hopeful for season seven’s final stretch. Seth, the charming but increasingly suspicious new rookie, has fans on high alert. His story of cancer grows even more questionable by the episode as more of his lies are exposed. Even further, his new relationship with Tamara didn’t only raise red flags for Lucy, but for the viewers too. Some fans are even speculating online that a connection between Seth and Caleb, the twisted criminal who traumatized Lucy in season two. Though far-fetched, the theory could bring up a parallel between the storylines, meaning Tamara could be in serious danger.

Speaking of danger, episode nine left us with a devastating cliffhanger—James was shot twice and was bleeding out. His fate remains uncertain, and if he doesn’t make it, Nyla’s storyline could take a dark emotional turn. To make things worse for her, she still doesn’t know the truth behind James’ kiss right before being shot.

If that wasn’t enough, chaos queen Monica is rumoured to be making a reappearance. Her storyline, as insufferable as she is, was cut abruptly, and she remains on the run. Her return could upend everything, especially if she attempts to target the main cast again and exact her revenge.

With so many high-stake plots unfolding, the season seven finale has the potential to be one of The Rookie’s most emotional and action-packed conclusions yet. Whether we get a reunion, a tragic goodbye, or a shocking betrayal, one thing’s for sure—fans won’t want to miss a second of it.