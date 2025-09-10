Now Showing: Movies To Keep An Eye Out For At Cinecenta

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With classes starting already, it can be hard to find something new to watch on Netflix, or you simply might not want to spend your first few weeks back at school holed up on your own, so why not have a night out with friends and go catch a movie at Cinecenta?



Cinecenta is a non-profit division of the University of Victoria Students’ Society (UVSS), located in the Student Union Building (SUB), making it a convenient location to go and see movies with friends after a class. Having been around since 1971, Cinecenta has offered a wide variety of independent, documentary, and international cinema, as well as contemporary and classic Hollywood films. With a constant rotation of old and new movies, they also have a sign with upcoming movies right by the bus loop to check out as you walk past! That said, a few upcoming movies are being shown that are worth keeping your eye out for.

Fantastic Mr. Fox follows the, obviously, fantastic Mr. Fox as he settles down with his family directly adjacent to three enormous poultry farms. Mr. Fox simply cannot resist the appeal of raiding the farms, and ends up helping his community survive the farmers’ retaliation. Showing on Sept. 14 at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m., and on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., this movie is the perfect segue into fall, with warm, cozy colours and classic Wes Anderson visuals.

For those in need of a laugh, Bottoms is the movie you’ve been looking for. Following two unpopular queer high-school students, they start an all-female fight club as a way to have sex with their cheerleader crushes before graduating. Bottoms is even a Cinecenta staff pick! Showing on Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., what better way to end the first month of classes than with laughter?

Twilight Marathon (Catherine Hardwicke, 2007; Chris Weitz, 2009; David Slade, 2010; Bill Condon, 2011; Bill Condon, 2012):

Yes, you read that right. Cinecenta is hosting a Twilight marathon, showing all five movies (Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1and Part 2). Starting with Twilight on Oct. 3 at 6:45 p.m., followed by New Moon at 9 p.m., the marathon continues on Oct. 4 with Eclipse at 3 p.m., Breaking Dawn – Part 1 at 5:30 p.m., and Breaking Dawn – Part 2 at 7:45 p.m. These are the ideal movies to start October with and get into the spooky season. The Twilight movies also perfectly reflect the rain and gloom of Victoria here in the Pacific Northwest.

From Sept. 10 onwards, special discount passes will also be offered: See all 5 movies for $35 with a free popcorn and pop! Limited quantities will be available for purchase at the Munchie Bar and the Cinecenta box office.

Cinecenta is even hosting the Latin America and Spanish Film Week put on by the Hispanic Film Society of Victoria from Sept. 16 to 21!

With $8 tickets for students, Cinecenta is the ideal place to go catch a movie with friends or even by yourself. So check out the calendar and see if any movies catch your eye!