This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nathan Fielder is everywhere right now. His new film with Lance Oppenheim has been a success, grossing more than $15 million USD at the box office during its debut weekend. But who is the man behind You Can See Everything? And, more importantly, what is his connection to the University of Victoria?

Although the spotlight is currently shining on the filmmaker, he’s been in the industry for almost two decades. He started his career in 2008 on CBC, with a recurring segment called Nathan On Your Side, where he acted as a consumer advocate. Then, in 2013, he launched his own docu-reality series on Comedy Central, Nathan For You, where he provided unconventional advice to struggling businesses. Some examples include suggesting a frozen yogurt shop add a poo flavour, a struggling café turn into a “Dumb Starbucks”, and a bar transform into a theatre where the clients are actors so they can legally smoke inside. The show ran for four seasons and helped establish Fielder’s socially awkward, deadpan humour.

A gem that gets lost in the discourse surrounding the comedian is that he’s a local legend, born and raised in Vancouver, BC. Fielder then went on to attend UVic and graduated from the Gustavson School of Business in 2005 “with really good grades”. Although clearly exaggerated, as his transcript revealed fairly average grades, the claim eventually became his signature tagline in Nathan For You.

The comedian often joked about his education, even humorously referring to UVic as “the Harvard of Canada” on X in 2015.

When interviewed recently, his former professor Brock Smith said that “he took everything we taught him in business school and turned it on its head”. While Fielder took an unconventional path after graduation, it’s clear that his time at UVic helped shape his unique brand of comedy.