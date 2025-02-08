My Top 5 Favourite Bubble Tea Shops in Victoria

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Bubble tea, also known as “boba”, is a traditional Taiwanese tea-based beverage that originated in the 1980s. The “bubbles” are actually tapioca pearls, small spheres made of tapioca starch that comes from cassava root. The Hanlin Tea Room in Tainan and the Chun Shui Tang Tea Room in Taichung both helped in the creation of the first original bubble tea drink. This was known as the “Classic Milk Tea”, consisting of black tea, milk, brown sugar, and tapioca.

Today, there are thousands of different flavour and topping combinations, so you can be sure to find something you like. Some of the most common teas used are green tea, black tea and oolong tea. If you’re an absolute tea hater, places usually also offer fruit-based smoothies or slushie options. Tapioca pearls are usually the main topping, but there are many more you can choose from. Some other toppings include: popping boba (fruit-flavoured bubbles that pop in your mouth), flavoured jellies, mousse, milk foam, and more! With all that in mind, here are my top five bubble tea shops ranked from lowest to highest in Victoria, B.C.!

(Note: Price ranges are for bubble tea drinks only and are pre-tax)

Price Range: $4.80 – $6.00

Starting off the countdown is Ding Tea. Located in the Shelbourne Plaza, Ding Tea is probably the closest bubble tea shop to UVic—only a 12-minute bus ride and a 25-ish minute walk. They have quite a large menu, ranging from milk teas to their “Butterfly Tea” series (also known as “blue tea”) which is a nice caffeine-free herbal option. They’re also the least expensive option on this list, so if you’re an avid bubble tea drinker like me, it’s a good place to go if you’re going to be buying a lot. My favourite drink is their “Monster Bobo Latte.”

Price Range: $6.50 – $9.99

YiFang can be a little bit tricky to find since they don’t have the biggest sign and are in a bit of an awkward location, but that makes it even more of a treat to find them! Located downtown on Douglas Street beside La Fogata Mexicana Restaurant, the YiFang menu offers a wide selection of high quality traditional Taiwanese teas, and for that reason they are a bit more on the pricier end. YiFang also offers mini bubble tea-shaped egg pancakes that come in a variety of flavours, such as taro, milk tea, and Nutella! My favourite drink of theirs is the “Puli Passionfruit Green Tea.”

Price Range: $5.39 – 6.59

This place might be a bit of a hear me out since it’s food court bubble tea, so authentically speaking, it may not be the best option if that’s what you’re looking for. As much as I’d love to suggest a non-franchise bubble tea place, I can’t ignore that Big Orange makes tasty drinks. Every time I go to Mayfair Mall, I have to get a drink from them (yes this can get pricey, but I need a little sweet-treat reward after facing shopping crowds). They also have another location at The Bay Centre in downtown Victoria, if you prefer to do your shopping and sweet-treat acquiring there. Their menu contains a variety of drinks ranging from slushies, smoothies, green tea, black tea, and even ice-cream-based bubble tea. They also make Belgian waffles, if you need a little extra pick-me-up. My personal favourite is their “Green Apple Green Tea!”

Price Range: $6.25 – $9.25

SH91 is a super cute bubble tea and dessert shop located just across from the Cineplex in downtown Victoria. Although not directly in the name, they also offer a variety of Asian foods including sushi! The store itself is very aesthetic and cozy, along with their late closing time of 10 p.m. making it a great place to study, hang out and enjoy a nice treat. Their drink menu has a mix of some of the classic milk teas, as well as some newer special flavours like their “Oreo Mochi Milk Tea”. If you want to make your outing even more exciting, have a look at their dessert menu too! They have bubble waffles (basically a waffle version of bubble wrap), shaved ice, Japanese soufflé cheesecake, and crêpe cakes. I have only tried the chocolate waffle, which was amazing, but I need to go back and try the rest. My favourite drink of theirs is the “Caramel Brown Sugar Pearl Milk.”

Price Range: $5.00 – $8.00

Saving the best for last! Nestled in the heart of Victoria’s Chinatown, The Bubble Tea Place is my absolute favourite pick for a bubble tea outing. Not only are the drinks amazing, but the ambience is so inviting and quirky. When you walk in, you can notice a traditional Chinese dragon, made entirely out of coins, laid out as artwork on the floor. The mix of traditional Chinese culture as well as trendy modern decor makes this place very memorable. The drink names are kinda crazy. From “Toothless Gypsy” to “Sex With a Horny Old Man,” you are sure to find an interesting drink option. They also have seasonal specials with names relevant to current pop culture such as “Kenergy” when the “Barbie” movie was released. Their menu is split up between classic milk teas, green tea, lemongrass tea, black tea, and maccha. If you don’t know where to start, you can even customize your own drink with a variety of tangy or milky flavours.

My personal favourite is “Gummy Bear Sex,” a mix of tangerine, green apple, and sour strawberry. Overall, this place is a must-try. You can even make a little day trip out of it and enjoy a nice drink while you shop around Chinatown.

And there you have it! My top five bubble tea shops in Victoria! Of course, I couldn’t list all of the bubble tea shops in town, but these five are definitely the ones I go to most often when I’m in need of a bubble tea kick. I’m always on the lookout for any new shops that come up (I think we NEED a Chatime in Victoria) and I am also trying some of the less obvious places that aren’t listed here, like various Asian restaurants that offer bubble tea on their menu. All in all, there are quite a few options so go decide for yourself which is the best!