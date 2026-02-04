My Top 10 Canadian Albums

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up in Canada, I listened to CBC’s radio station religiously on my black CD player, which also doubled as a radio. These ten albums evoke a sense of nostalgia for a simpler time that I can only reconnect with through music. If you haven’t listened to these iconic albums, I highly suggest you listen to this playlist and immerse yourself in the diversity of Canadian classics.

You Were Here – Sarah Harmer

Sarah Harmer’s You Were Here holds a special place in my heart as it was practically the soundtrack of my childhood. It was recorded in Toronto and became one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the 2000s. It features bittersweet themes and evocative lyrics about loss, nostalgia, and love. It’s raw, honest, and blends rock, indie-pop, and folk sounds. “Basement Apt” and “Don’t Get Your Back Up” are two of my all-time favourite songs. Unfortunately, You Were Here was removed from Spotify, so if you want to listen to the whole album, you can find it on Bandcamp.

The Reminder (2007) – Feist

Feist is one of the many bands that provided the soundtrack of my adolescence. The Reminder is an indie-pop album that reminds me of a simpler time, one where my friends and I would play with Barbies and Playmobil while the velvety sound of “I Feel It All,” “My Moon My Man,” and “Sealion” emanated from my CD player. The Reminder is Feists’ third studio album and jumps from indie pop to piano balladry. Not to mention, Heated Rivalry features two Feist songs on its soundtrack, which is a crossover I never would have expected.

Jagged Little Pill (1995) – Alanis Morissette

If you haven’t listened to the alternative rock album, Jagged Little Pill, I suggest you drop everything and do so immediately. Morissette captures the angsty, raw emotions of heartbreak through cathartic lyrics in “You Oughta Know.” “All I Really Want” and “Ironic” are two honourable mentions that evoke a sense of intense emotional turmoil. Morissette has a way with words that makes listening to her feel like she’s reading you her diary. Jagged Little Pill won the Grammy’s, album of the year award, in 1996, making Morissette the youngest winner at the time.

Songs of Leonard Cohen – Leonard Cohen

If you aren’t familiar with the Canadian icon Leonard Cohen, then I’m about to change your world. Cohen was a poet, novelist, singer, and songwriter who explored themes of faith, isolation, sexual and romantic love, desire, and loss. “Suzanne,” “Winter Lady,” and “So Long, Marianne” are three of my favourite songs from Songs of Leonard Cohen.

Blue – Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell is one of my favourite Canadian artists, and her folk album Blue is easily in my top ten. Her voice is bare and chilling in her exploration of loneliness, desire for freedom, and the search for identity. My favourite songs from the album are “A Case of You” and “California.” In “California,” Mitchell mourns her distance from the Golden State and captures her homesickness.

Five Days in July (1993) – Blue Rodeo

Blue Rodeo is another excellent alternative country Canadian band that evokes nostalgia for me. Their fifth album, Five Days in July a country-rock masterpiece. “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet” is my favourite song from the album and reminded me of the summers I spent biking around North Vancouver with my friends.

Surfacing – Sarah McLachlan

Sarah McLachlan’s Surfacing is a soft-rock, best-selling album and has won two Grammys and four Juno Awards. “Building a Mystery” is my all-time favourite song from the 10-track album. “Adia” is my second favourite and delves into the guilt she experiences when falling in love with her friend’s ex-husband. Surfacing is so emotional and is close to a spiritual experience to listen to.

Trouble at the Henhouse – The Tragically Hip

Trouble at the Henhouse is The Tragically Hip’s fifth studio album. Members Gord Downie, Rob Baker, and Gord Sinclair met in Kingston, Ontario, while attending Queen’s University. It was there that they decided to create this legendary band. “Ahead by a Century” and “Springtime in Vienna” are two of my favourite songs from the alternative-rock album.

Let Go – Avril Lavigne

Growing up, I hoped and prayed I would be like Avril Lavigne one day. Her music videos are so effortlessly cool, and I’m a sucker for a blonde. Let Go is a grungy, pop-punk album that won a Juno award for album of the year and for pop album of the year. “Complicated” is my go-to Karaoke song! Another classic from the album is “Sk8er Boi,” which I listen to on repeat when I’m in an angsty mood.

Harvest Moon – Neil Young

Harvest Moon is Neil Young’s 21st studio album and was released on Nov. 21, 1992. “Harvest Moon” and “ You and Me” are my favourite songs from the album, and they delve into Young’s perception of loss, ageing, and survival. The folk-rock album is a gentle, acoustic-driven sequel to Harvest, which was released in 1972. Young has been a part of many iconic bands like supergroup, Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, and Crazy Horse, where he jump-started his career.

If you want to listen to these amazing Canadian albums, I’ve created a playlist for your ease. I can’t recommend them enough, and I hope you enjoy!