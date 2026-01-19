My “Carmilla” Fancast as a Vampire Movie Lover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, the rise of film adaptations of Gothic stories has enamoured movie fans, creating a trend in the film industry. In December 2024, Nosferatu was released, an adaptation of the 1922 film based on Bram Stoker’s novel, Dracula. This year, Frankenstein was released in October, offering a renewed take on Mary Shelley’s 1816 novel, Frankenstein. If this trend of Gothic movie remakes continues in 2026, I’m rooting for an adaptation of Sheridan Le Fanu’s novella, Carmilla.

For those who haven’t heard the story of Carmilla, here’s what you need to know. The novella was released in 1872, 25 years before Dracula, making it the first long-form story about a vampire. We’re following Laura as she recounts what happened to her when she and her father took in a woman named Carmilla. Laura becomes infatuated with Carmilla, but her health declines over the course of the story, revealing Carmilla as a vampire who has preyed on other young women before Laura. I won’t spoil the ending, but it’s an easy-to-read classic that I wholeheartedly recommend, especially since it’s a sapphic vampire romance.

Carmilla

Carmilla is the central vampire of this story and is described in great detail by Laura in chapter four. She says that Carmilla’s “complexion was rich and brilliant; her features were small and beautifully formed; her eyes large, dark, and lustrous; her hair quite wonderful … it was down about her shoulders … and in colour a rich, very dark brown, with something of gold”. She’s also described as tall and slender in that same chapter.

My first pick for Carmilla is Emmy Rossum. She has the large, dark eyes described and the thick brown hair that Laura details. She also has quite strong cheekbones, which I think would fit the vampiric look quite well. Additionally, she suits a classical aesthetic—check her out in the 2004 The Phantom of the Opera

Another actress I think would do well is Victoria Pedretti, specifically based on her performance as the bent-neck lady in the Netflix show The Haunting of Hill House. She already matches Carmilla’s description and embodies a deathly appearance when acting in horror, proving she can successfully captivate an audience like a vampire would.

I’m also recommending Kat Dennings, but mostly because I want to see her play a lesbian vampire. Still, she fits Carmilla’s description pretty well and would suit the vampiric look. Most of her projects so far have been comedic, so this could be the time for her to show off some range!

Laura

Laura is the main character and our narrator. She’s 19 at the time of these events and is described by Carmilla in chapter three as “a beautiful young lady, with golden hair and large blue eyes”. She is also considered attractive, as Carmilla tells her, “[y]our looks won me” when detailing her appearance.

I think Lulu Wilson is a top pick for Laura. She matches her visuals and has acted in countless horror films, showing off her experience in this genre. Being only 20 years old, she’s quite young, which matches Laura’s youth at the time of these events.

Another actress who visually fits Laura is Olivia Scott Welch, famous for her role as Sam in the Fear Street movie series. She stood out in these films with her fear coming through the screen perfectly, so she’d do well at conveying the horror Laura experiences.

Father and General Spielsdorf

While these men are central to the plot, they have minimal descriptions. The only description that stands out is in chapter 13 when the General is called old, and since he and Father are good friends, we can assume they’re close in age. It’s also mentioned early in the story that Father is English, serving in Styria, Austria, where the story is set. So, to be honest, you could probably slap a white wig and beard on any old white man, and he’d fit the role perfectly. Here are some actors who have appeared in many horror movies that would suit this story.

Henry Thomas was also in The Haunting of Hill House, playing Pedretti’s father, and gave a stellar performance. He played the part of a terrified father and did a great job at conveying the fear of the spiritual unknown. His experience in this genre would come in handy for a role like this.

Someone else to consider for these roles is Willem Dafoe, because, honestly, you can’t go wrong with Dafoe. He’s in countless well-received films and is a celebrated actor, and after his performance in Nosferatu, there’s no doubt he’d do well in other Gothic films.

James Marsters has been in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series for years, so he’s already a familiar face in vampire media. Here, he plays a feared vampire, so it would be interesting to flip that by casting him as a vampire hunter.

These are some actors that I think would do well in an adaptation, but honestly, I crave a Carmilla movie so badly that they could cast anyone and I’d be happy. There are a handful of characters I didn’t fancast, such as the Baron, the maids who take care of Carmilla and Laura, and both girls’ mothers, but they were minimally described and less central to the plotline, which is why I focused on these characters here.

Honestly, I’m surprised there isn’t a Carmilla movie already, since the story is iconic in inspiring vampire media. With the positive reactions to the recent Nosferatu and other Dracula adaptations, there’s no doubt fans would be thrilled to see another vampire adaptation. It doesn’t seem like a movie is in the works for 2026, so I’ll cross my fingers and keep my hopes up for Carmilla in 2027.