My Bookish Ins and Outs of 2026

It’s that time of the year to reevaluate some of our bookish habits! As a longtime reader, there are some changes I’ve implemented to further improve my overall reading experience. Just like how our taste in books evolves, we, too, should evolve with how we approach both reading and books. Listed below are a few things I’m embracing this year—and a few that I’m leaving behind in 2025.

In: Audiobooks

For those who don’t believe audiobooks count as reading, that is demonstrably false. Audiobooks are simply just another form of reading, which is especially prevalent for those with visual issues or disabilities. When our lives get busy, we may not feel like we have the time to sit down and read. Instead, try out an audiobook while you’re doing simple tasks: taking a walk, doing the laundry, or even driving (but maybe proceed with caution). My Spotify Premium account gives me 15 hours per month of reading time. Alternative options include Audible, Libby, and LibriVox. If interested, check these out to see what’s right for you!

Out: Massive Book Hauls

Yes, it’s true: overconsumption can apply to books. I can attest to the therapeutic benefits of enjoying a good book haul. Or, when we don’t have the means to drop tons of money at once, we vicariously live through the people who do 20+ book hauls on YouTube instead. However, there’s a darker part of these hauls that online readers don’t disclose: they usually don’t read all of them, and will ultimately end up “unhauling” them instead. Let’s not fall for this trend anymore. Instead, buy only a couple of books at a time, and don’t get another until you finish them. Alternatively, if you’re still itching to buy new books, I’d highly recommend checking out your local secondhand book store or thrift shop. Or, take advantage of your library—that’s what it’s there for. As challenging as it sounds, I promise it will be equally as effective. Let’s value quality over quantity in 2026!

In: Seasonal Reading

Similar to how we watch Christmas movies in December or Halloween movies in October, you should do the same with your books. A good seasonal book is imperative to getting me in the mood for the holidays, whether it’s a romance for Valentine’s Day or a thriller for Halloween. These kinds of books transport us to different worlds and atmospheres, further enhancing the overall reading experience. Between all the assignments and studying, don’t miss the chance to give your brain a break for some much-needed mood reading to bring you cheer. Or, maybe you’re out of school and on vacation…there’s a book for that, too!

Out: Reading the Synopsis

I don’t know about you, but I’m exhausted from having different forms of media spelled out to me or being overexplained. For example, I have been spoiled far too many times due to reading the back of a book before starting it (I’m looking at you, thrillers). Until synopses are more vague/mysterious, I won’t be reading them in 2026. Let’s bring back the exciting unknown before beginning a new book, like the anticipation of starting a new movie without watching the trailer first. A twist or surprise should be a reward, not something given to me before I even read/watch something.

In: Dog-Earing Your Pages

Put down your tomatoes for a moment and let me explain! I used to be very prudish about how to treat books: they should look pristine, untouched, and even unread. When someone dog-eared a page, annotated it, or cracked the book’s spine, a little part of my heart cracked along with it. In 2026, rather than look at those with remorse, I’ve come to realize that personalizing your books just means they’re well-loved. For example, I used to hate buying a secondhand book and seeing pencil marks or crinkled pages within it. Now, though, I really appreciate the privilege of knowing someone else was reading that book and made their presence known. Also, that’s their own money they’ve spent on that book…let them customize it however they want. Let’s not judge other people for what they do to their books—this is why people think we’re snobs!

It’s important to realize that nobody makes the rules for how you should or shouldn’t be a reader. At the end of the day, that’s for you to decide! As a very stubborn individual, I can understand why some habits may be harder to break or implement in your life. You should do what speaks to you…But if that’s a shopping haul of 20 new books, then perhaps try to aim for 15. Happy 2026, and may you all reach this year’s reading goals!