My 5 Most Anticipated Book Releases for 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

My New Year’s Resolution is to be an avid reader, and I’ve come across a few upcoming releases that have me excited to reach my goal. I also predict that a few of these—especially Suzanne Collins’ new novel—will blow up online once released! If you’d like to get ahead of the online book community trends, such as “BookTok” and “BookTube,” keep an eye out for these new reads.

Sunrise On The Reaping

Release: March 18, 2025

Calling all fans of The Hunger Games! We’re starting this year off strong with another prequel from Suzanne Collins. This time, Collins puts the beloved character, Haymitch Abernathy, into the arena for the 50th anniversary of the Hunger Games. Because the original Hunger Games story remains relevant today, I am so hyped to see what commentary Collins will share with this new book. Fun fact: the movie adaptation of this novel is already set to come out on November 20, 2026!

The Survivor Wants to Die at the End – Adam Silvera

Release: May 6, 2025

We got a prequel (The First to Die at the End) and now we have a sequel! This next book in the Death-Cast series was announced recently on Jan. 15, and it immediately made my “To Be Read” list. This series has proven that even if you know the ending, it can still be a great read. I bet this book will be an emotional rollercoaster like the first one.

The Emperor of Gladness – Ocean Vuong

Release: May 13, 2025

Ocean Vuong is the author of the poetry collection Time is A Mother, and one of my favourite novels, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous. Now, Vuong is ready to make his fans sob over his storytelling once again with The Emperor of Gladness. In an Instagram post, Vuong says this is “the hardest dang book I’ve written in my little life.” It’s set to follow an unexpected friendship between a 19-year-old boy and an elderly woman. The story’s themes include “love, labour, and loneliness.” This one’s also going to be an emotional rollercoaster. Who’s ready to cry with me?

Atmosphere – Taylor Jenkins Reid

Release: June 3, 2025

When someone asks for a book recommendation, I often point them to anything by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Reid is the author of well-loved books such as Daisy Jones & The Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. She’s written about dysfunctional bands, Hollywood fame, and even tennis. This time, she’s writing about space! Reid always leans into the drama in her stories. I anticipate this romance will be a big hit this summer.

Katabasis – R.F. Kuang

Release: August 26, 2025

R.F. Kuang is an author who is well-known for her versatile writing. From The Poppy War, a historical fantasy, to Yellowface, a humorous yet thought-provoking thriller, R.F. Kuang’s work covers vastly different genres. I eat it up every time. Katabasis is a dark academia fantasy inspired by Dante Alighieri’s renowned Inferno. Even though it’s not coming out for a while, I am absolutely eager to read this one.

Even if I don’t get to them right away, I love having some new releases from my favourite authors to look forward to. New novels often reflect current real-world trends and topics, and reading remains relevant even in the digital age. I hope that one of these books has caught your eye. Happy reading!