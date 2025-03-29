Must-Try Underrated Restaurants in Victoria, B.C.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: you’re with your group of friends, debating back and forth between what restaurant you should go to. You alternate between the usual choices; Brown’s, Cactus Club, Earl’s, etc., but in reality they’re all the same. Victoria is a foodie’s wet dream, and you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not branching and trying out a new delicious restaurant in our beautiful city.

As a lifelong Victoria gal, I’ve had the chance to try a number of amazing restaurants, so without further ado, in no particular order, let’s jump into my list of some of the most scrumptious, can’t-miss food spots in Vic!

Starting off with a bang! Tibetan Kitchen Cafe is one of the most underrated restaurants in Victoria. Tucked away on Broughton St, Tibetan Kitchen offers a variety of yummy traditional Tibetan dishes such as curries, dumplings, and noodles that literally taste homemade—you can tell it was made with love. I go there frequently and always order the same thing: a plate of Chicken Momos to share, the Palak Paneer, and a cup of Masala Chai. Several of their dishes are vegetarian and many can be made vegan too. Delicious, filling, and very reasonably priced, you can’t beat Tibetan Kitchen Cafe. Fun fact: Tibetan Kitchen Cafe was featured on the Canadian food television series, You Gotta Eat Here!

My favourite Chinese restaurant is without a doubt J & J Wonton Noodle House, also fondly known as JJs by my family and I. Located on Fort Street, if you’re craving delicious traditional Chinese cuisine, you have to visit JJs. My family has been coming here since before I was in the womb, and it has stayed consistently good this whole time. A great place to head to with a group of friends, or to grab takeout after wandering downtown, JJs will not leave you disappointed. My go-to dishes to share are the Honey Sesame Fried Chicken, Garlic Pork with Dark Sweet Sauce, and the Sichuan Pork Wontons. They also have great lunch specials that change up every once in a while but are always a consistent hit.

The best sushi spot in Victoria hands down goes to Nubo Japanese Tapas. Not to be confused with its sister locations, Nubo Kitchen + Bar or Nubo Sushi Roll & Roll, Nubo Japanese Tapas, located on Pandora Avenue, makes the freshest and most mouth-watering sushi rolls I’ve ever had. Have you ever gone to a Japanese restaurant, taken one bite of a sushi roll, and you can just taste that it’s been pre-made and sitting in the fridge? Yeah, not at Nubo Tapas. Everything here is hot and fresh and so d*mn good. Their Ultimate Fried California Roll is my absolute favourite item on their menu and their gyoza dumplings are also to die for. Nubo Tapas can be a little pricier than your average sushi spot but they more than make up for it with how large and filling the portion sizes are. If you want to snag a seat at this yummy spot, try calling and booking a reservation or avoiding peak hours as it’s a busy lunch destination for Victoria’s corporate crew.

Conveniently right across from Nubo Tapas on Pandora Avenue is another one of my favourite Victoria food stops. Originally founded as a taco truck in Tofino, Tacofino has made its way down the coast to us lucky Victorians and even across the water to Vancouver. Inexpensive, filling, and flavourful, Tacofino is the perfect place to stop in and grab lunch while hanging out downtown. Serving Mexican-influenced, West Coast-inspired cuisine, nothing on the menu misses at Tacofino. My favourite thing to order is a couple of Steak Tacos, however, I’ll grab a Steak Burrito if I have to be on a roll as the tacos are definitely a messy eating experience. A Van Isle specialty, you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you didn’t make a pit stop at Tacofino.

Now, while Maria’s Souvlaki is not quite located in Victoria, it is absolutely worth making a stop at if you’re in the Sidney area. Located on Second Street, Maria’s serves traditional Greek cuisine that is quite simply, phenomenal. Listen, I’ve been to Greece, I’ve eaten a lot of amazing food there, so hear me when I say Maria’s matches up to the real deal. Greek food is my favourite, particularly Chicken Gyros, and Maria’s always hits the spot. Like I mentioned earlier, they are located out in Sidney so they’re not super close to UVic, however, if you have to drop off a friend at the ferries, catch a flight home, or even just want to escape the hustle and bustle of downtown, checking out the near-by Sidney area and stopping by Maria’s is a guaranteed good use of time.

While Don Mee is not super underrated, it’s still worth mentioning in case you haven’t had the opportunity to check out their Dim Sum lunch specials. Located right in the heart of the oldest Chinatown in Canada, Don Mee’s is another Victoria classic. Their delicious array of Dim Sum lunch options is without a doubt worth trying and when I go with my mom, we always order the same round of items to share: Sticky Rice, Seafood Dumplings, Shumai Pork Dumplings, Shrimp Stuffed Eggplant, and Sesame Balls to finish us off. With over 80 different items on rotation, you’re guaranteed to find something that’ll interest you and your tastebuds. With summer on its way, make sure to check out Don Mee before you have to fight off a swarm of tourists for a highly coveted table! I recommend going earlier during lunch on the weekends.

I hope my list of local delicious restaurants inspires you to get out and try one of Victoria’s lesser-known but super yummy dining spots. In these trying times, it’s important to support local businesses and enjoy all the beauty our culture-filled city of Victoria has to offer. Happy eating!