Musicians To Listen To This Fall That Embody the Pacific Northwest

With school starting back up soon, fall is fast approaching. Blue skies are traded in for rain-filled gloomy days that are a staple for Victoria and the Pacific Northwest. While this can be a time of sadness and even stress, it can also be an opportunity to lean into the cosy and peaceful aspect of this change in weather and environment.

Music is an excellent way to help embrace the changing of the seasons. Whether you’re studying, taking the bus, or reading in your room, listening to the right song can help make any activity much more enjoyable. Below are a handful of the musicians I listen to most frequently in the fall whose songs embody the overall misty, gloomy vibe of the Pacific Northwest.

Lord HURON

Lord Huron is my favourite band of all time, and I listened to their music long before I began associating it with the Pacific Northwest. The American indie/folk rock band was first established in Los Angeles in 2010. To me, their music completely embodies the outdoors and nature. However, I first learned of them when their hit song, “The Night We Met” was featured on the soundtrack of popular TV show 13 Reasons Why in 2018. The song remains popular to this day and is one of my favourite songs of all time. The lyricism and haunting melody work together to create a uniquely beautiful song, making it perfect for the cold fall weather. The song appears on the 2015 album Strange Trails. For similar cosy listening, I recommend checking out “Meet Me in the Woods,” “The Yawning Grave,” “Frozen Pines,” “Louisa,” and “Way out There,” which are among my most played from the album. The albums Lonesome Dreamsand Long Lostare also chock-full of great songs to add to your playlist.

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan is an artist who’s undoubtedly been in the spotlight lately. The Vermont-born singer released his breakout album, Stick Season, in 2022. He wrote it during the pandemic when he became inspired by his New England hometown. His music borders on indie and could be described as somewhat folk-pop. Since the album’s release, Kahan has been on tour in North America and was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys in 2024. “Northern Attitude,” “New Perspective,” “The View Between Villages,” and “Paul Revere” feat. Gregory Alan Isakov, are among my most played from the album and its deluxe version.

Of Monsters and men

Of Monsters and Men is a folk band that was established in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 2010. In 2011, they released their first studio album, My Head Is an Animal, which became a worldwide success. Their most famous song by far is “Little Talks,” which is still one of my favourites by them. It’s an incredibly sad song that touches on topics such as grief and loneliness while being accompanied by a strangely upbeat melody. “Dirty Paws,” “King and Lionheart,” “Yellow Light,” and “Mountain Song,” are some of my favourites of the album. Their other albums, Beneath The Skinand FEVER DREAM, are both excellent and are worthy of adding to your PNW playlist.

novo amor

Novo Amor is the alias by which singer-songwriter-producer Ali John Meredith-Lacey goes by when producing and releasing his heavily acoustic and instrumental music. Originally from Wales, Novo Amor first released his successful album Heiressalongside fellow producer Ed Tullet (known professionally as Lowswimmer) in 2017. Since then, Novo Amor has produced a handful of albums and EPs. “Anchor,” “State Lines, “Carry You,” and “Alps,” are my most played songs across his discography.

the lumineers

The Lumineers, an alternative folk-rock band, was formed in 2005 in New York City. Their first studio album, The Lumineers, brought them international recognition, and the song “Ho Hey” from the album gained immense popularity. The release of their second album, Cleopatra, in 2016 continued to catapult them into the spotlight as the album’s popularity grew, and the song “Ophelia” became the standout from their second album. The Lumineers have since released an additional two albums. My favourite songs from their first two albums include “Stubborn Love,” “Elouise” (from the deluxe version), “Flowers in Your Hair,” “Sleep On the Floor,” “Cleopatra,” and “Long Way From Home.”

gregory alan isakov

Gregory Alan Isakov is a South African-born singer-songwriter who has been producing music since the early 2000s. His music is heavily instrumental and often slow-paced. Isakov has released a total of seven albums, all of which maintain a folk or indie vibe and embody the vibes of the Pacific Northwest. “Amsterdam,” “San Luis,” “Before the Sun,” “Dandelion Wine,” and “Big Black Car,” are my most played songs of Isakov’s.

Honourable Mention: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Now, this isn’t exactly an artist but rather an album. I couldn’t put together this list without including the iconic Twilight soundtrack. Located in the same geographical setting as Victoria, the movies take place in a small town in Washington and heavily feature the sleepy, gloomy weather of the Pacific Northwest. It only makes sense that the movies would have a playlist to emulate those vibes. “Rosyln” by St. Vincent and Bon Iver, “Possibility” by Lykke Li, “No Sound But the Wind” by Editors, and “All I Believe In” by The Magic Numbers and Amadou & Mariam are my favourite songs from the movie’s soundtrack.