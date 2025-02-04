Movies to Look Out For at Cinecenta

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Located on the UVic campus within the Student Union Building (SUB), Cinecenta is the affordable movie theatre for students in Victoria. With $8 tickets for UVic students, it can’t be beat in terms of pricing. With a 300-seat theatre, Cinecenta has been operating since 1971 with the latest digital projection and Dolby surround sound. The films that they offer tend to be an eclectic mix of independent, documentary, and international cinema, along with Hollywood contemporary and classic films. Cinecenta is also hosting films from the Victoria Film Festival (VFF) from Feb. 10 to 16. With that said, here are a few upcoming films to keep an eye out for!

From Feb. 8 to 9, Cinecenta will be showing The Princess Bride at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the 8th and at 5 p.m. on the 9th. A high-spirited adventure, this film has been endlessly quoted and seen by many. A beloved classic, the film follows the beautiful Buttercup (Robin Wright) who is about to marry Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon), though her heart belongs to Wesley (Cary Elwes), the stableboy who famously says “As you wish.” Through a tale of swashbuckling romance and comedy, the wedding plans are interrupted by a mysterious pirate, a vengeful Spaniard, and a good-natured giant. Told as a story within a story, a grandfather reading a book to his grandson, The Princess Bride is a fairy-tale classic.

A 2025 nominee for Best Animated Film, The Wild Robot is being shown on Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following an intelligent robot who has been stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck, the robot must learn to survive the harsh environment by bonding with the animals and caring for an orphaned baby goose on the island. The robot is endearing, pulling on the audience’s heartstrings as it learns what it means to live, become human, and find family among the inhabitants of the island.

The award-winning Anora will be showing Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. for one day only. It stars Mikey Madison as a young escort who meets and then impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. This film is the opposite of the Pretty Woman ideal, with the fairy tale being threatened by the Russian parents who set out to New York to annul the marriage. It is a romantic drama—hilarious, heartfelt, thrilling, and also harsh.

For the VFF films, they are unfortunately not $8 for students as they are part of the festival, instead, these films will cost all moviegoers $18 each after service fees and tax have been added. In order to purchase tickets, a membership is required to the VFF which costs $2 a person. Once a membership is purchased, you can additionally purchase any VFF tickets you would like.

Showing Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m., Red, White, & Brass is based on a true story. The film follows Maka, a Tongan superfan, and Veni who will do anything it takes to get tickets to the 2011 Tonga vs. France Rugby World Cup game. They discover that the match is holding trials for showtime entertainment and decide to form an all-Tongan marching band for the chance to win and get into the game for free. Not only are tickets on the line but so is the reputation of the entire Tongan community. As the non-musicians attempt to form a band, the film is full of both humorous and heartwarming moments. Most of the actors are non-professional as well, adding to the charm and handmade feel of the film.

Featuring an all-star cast, Riff Raff is showing Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, and Bill Murray, the film is a black comedy exploring the dysfunction that can occur at an impromptu family reunion. Harris plays a reformed criminal who is living a straight and narrow life enthusiastically and is on a getaway with his new wife and stepson. The peaceful getaway takes a turn when his estranged son, the son’s pregnant girlfriend, and the ex-wife show up and are on the run from two gangsters.

These are just a few of the many movies that Cinecenta is showing soon. Be sure to check out their events calendar to look for more upcoming films and step out of your comfort zone. Not every movie needs to be a blockbuster, sometimes it is the indie films or the lesser-known ones that can become your new favourite film!