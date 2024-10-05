The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air outside is getting colder, and the falling rain is becoming the soundtrack accompanying day-to-day events. What is better than curling up in a warm blanket and watching a movie? Different types of rainy days have different movies that seem to go with them. Is it a stormy, windy, dark night? A sprinkling, still slightly warm night? Or maybe it’s a steady rainfall on a cold autumn night? There’s a movie for every rainy mood.

Twilight

Vampires, teenage romance, and the constantly dreary rainy weather of Forks, Washington. What more could a movie need for a rainy day? The first Twilight movie screams rainy day with its signature blue tint, indie vibes, romance, and nostalgia for younger years. This one is a must for a drizzling, grey day in the Pacific Northwest.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

1980s coming-of-age movies are just meant to be rewatched on a rainy day. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is no exception to this rule. While Ferris skips school, his hijacks always make me so tempted not to venture out into the rain for school, but to stay inside and play some hooky myself.

10 Things I Hate About You

Starring a young Heath Ledger (RIP), and Julia Stiles, this film is peak nostalgia for a time I never lived in. Featuring an amazing enemies-to-lovers trope, this is perhaps my all-time favourite Shakespeare adaptation (“Taming of the Shrew”). Kat Stratford (Stiles) and Patrick Verona (Ledger) also have incredible on-screen chemistry. This coming-of-age romance has it all for me; perfect for when the weather is dragging me down and I need a movie to lift my mood.

Scream

With Halloween right around the corner, there had to be at least one scary movie on the list. Scream is my personal go-to movie for fall. There’s something about this “whodunit” slasher that I can’t get enough of. It’s the perfect mix of a suspenseful mystery, horror movie, and teenage film that keeps me coming back again and again on rainy days to watch Sydney Prescott face off against the mysterious Ghostface. As soon as it’s slightly dreary outside, when the night comes earlier, and the sun rises later, this movie is a must.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

There’s something about a rainy day that always makes me want to watch a romcom, and not always a teenage one, which is where How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days comes in. Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey play off each other incredibly well in this movie. The early 2000s really nailed romcoms, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is no exception. Nothing beats watching these two characters try to follow through on their hidden agendas when it all comes crashing down around them and their true feelings are realised. This film scores a top spot for movies to watch on a dreary day when I want to do nothing.

There’s countless more movies that deserve a mention for a rainy day marathon: The Notebook, The Breakfast Club, Jurassic Park, Bridget Jones Diary, Good Will Hunting, and so many others. No matter how dreary or cold the rain appears to be, curling up with a good movie and snacks can always brighten up your mood and help you make the most of those cold nights this fall.