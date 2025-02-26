Michelle Trachtenberg: Child Star to Favourite Villian

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Michelle Trachtenberg, known best for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, tragically passed away at the age of 39 early this morning (Feb. 26).

She was found in her New York City apartment, allegedly by her mother after having undergone a liver transplant and may have experienced complications from the surgery. Full details surrounding her death have yet to be released, though police are not treating it as suspicious.

Trachtenberg first rose to fame at age nine, starring in the 1990s Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete before making her film debut as Harriet in Harriet the Spy.

Her biggest break, however, came when she was cast as Dawn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Dawn was the younger sister of the titular character played by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Trachtenberg’s acting earned her a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Sidekick in 2001. Michelle received many nominations and awards for her acting in various shows and movies.

She also starred in 17 Again alongside Zac Efron, as the character Maggie, and appeared in EuroTrip as Jenny. Michelle also played Casey Carlye in the Disney movie Ice Princess, among other roles.

Trachtenberg might be best known for her role as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl. Georgina Sparks was a frenemy of the Upper East Siders, known for being rebellious, a little crazy, and a villain fans loved to hate.

She leaves behind her mother and her boyfriend, Jay Cohen.