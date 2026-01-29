Make Sure You’re On the Lookout for These Six 2026 Movie Releases 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m not sure there’s been a year in recent memory that’s got me more hyped for movie releases than 2026. So many interesting and intriguing films have been announced across several genres, so there’s bound to be something below that’ll pique your interest and encourage you to grab a seat at your local theatre.

“Wuthering Heights” – Set to release Feb. 14

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” Directed by Emerald Fennel, this adaptation of Emily Brontë’s iconic Gothic novel is set to come out on Valentine’s Day this year (date night, anyone?). Featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff, the film has already received a whirlwind of criticism ahead of its release. Fennel is by no means the first to adapt Wuthering Heights, but she may be the first to go about it in such a starkly unique way. Based on trailers and scene clips released for marketing, the movie is set to take a much more modern and explicitly sexual depiction of events than the novel presents. The toxic, enthralling relationship between Cathy and Heathcliff still appears to be the central plot of the film, but the rest may be entirely up to Fennel’s interpretation. As a huge fan of Wuthering Heights and its several film adaptations, I’m very excited for this movie and plan to go into it with an open mind.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Set to release May 1

That’s (not) all…Miranda Priestly is back! Iconic acting duo Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are set to return in this diva-filled sequel, as well as other members of the original cast, including Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. They will be joined by other stars, including Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, and Kenneth Branagh. It goes without saying, but if you haven’t seen the first movie, then you’d better step to it. While I don’t necessarily think the iconic first movie needs a sequel, I’m still super interested to see exactly how Miranda Priestly is handling the modern world of fashion. Details surrounding the sequel’s plot have been minimal, but we know that the main conflict will be between Priestley and her old scorned assistant Emily (Blunt), who is now the head of a luxury brand. I can’t wait to make this movie my new personality, and you can bet I’ll be showing up decked out in a Miranda-worthy outfit on opening night.

The Odyssey – Set to release July 17

Christopher Nolan has taken on the challenge of adapting one of history’s greatest epics: Homer’s Odyssey. A tale of adventure, loss, myth, romance, and endless more foundational themes, The Odyssey is a story that everyone should experience at some point in their life. Nolan has amassed a stacked cast for this film, including Matt Damon (Odysseus), Anne Hathaway (Penelope), Tom Holland (Telemachus), Zendaya (Athena), Robert Pattinson (Antinous), and so many more. Marketing has been slow for this project, with very few clips being released so far. Nolan seems intent on dragging out the suspense for his movie, and I can’t hate him for it! As a classics major, I’ve read The Odyssey, and I love it, so I’m so excited to see what masterful director Christopher Nolan has in store for his adaptation (even if it’s not completely era-accurate).

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – Set to release Nov. 20

May the odds be ever in our favour with the release of this new Hunger Games movie! The latest installment of Suzanne Collins’ widely acclaimed Hunger Games series is on its way. The long-awaited story of Haymitch Abernathy’s infamous games is finally coming to screen after the book was released last March. Haymitch’s games take place during the Second Quarter Quell, which features double the number of tributes in a specially designed arena. Joseph Zada will play Haymitch, Mckenna Grace is Maysilee Donner, Elle Fanning will play Effie Trinket, and so many more A-listers are set to represent more of Panem’s famous figures. I haven’t read the new book yet, so that is still on my to-do list before hitting the cinema. Sure to be devastating and heartbreaking, I can’t wait to read and watch this prequel!

Dune: Part Three – Set to release Dec. 18

“Lead them to Paradise.” It’s finally here, the last installment of Frank Hubert’s Dune series, adapted and directed by Denis Villeneuve. Obviously, this new release requires some prior movie watching to fully appreciate the third film, and it goes without saying that if you haven’t seen the earlier Dune movies, then what the heck are you doing? Visually stunning and a compelling exploration of religion, capitalism, space, loyalty, duty, and love—these movies may be long, but they are so worth it. Timothée Chalamet is set to return as Paul Atreides and will star alongside Zendaya as Chani Kynes, Florence Pugh as Irulan Corrino, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, and, new to the cast, Robert Pattinson as Scytale. Several more A-listers will appear as returning characters as well. The storyline picks up 12 years after the end of the second film and will focus on Paul’s Holy War and his role as Messiah. I’ve never seen any of the Dune films in the cinema, but I plan to for this finale—I can’t wait to enjoy this sure-to-be visual feast at my local theatre.

Werwulf – Set to release Dec. 25

Merry Christmas, everyone—time to go see a new sexy monster movie! I’m kidding (or am I?), but Robert Eggers‘ new horror movie is sure to stir up some sort of feelings. After the release of Nosferatu on Christmas Day 2024, Eggers has set his eyes on his next horror adaptation. Starring many of Eggers’ muses, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Lily-Rose Depp are all set to bring to life this medieval English tale of woe. Not much is known about the plot; we’ve only been told that the movie will follow the story of a beast hunting the English countryside. No character roles have been announced either, so the role of sexy wolfman is still up in the air (crossing my fingers for Aaron Taylor-Johnson). No trailers and very limited behind-the-scenes images have been released, so there is still much to come promotion-wise. I definitely plan on dragging my family to see this movie after Turkey dinner, hope to see you there!

Honourable Mentions

There are many other noteworthy movies that are scheduled for release this year that I can’t help but mention. While these movies are not at the top of my personal list of movies to see, perhaps they will be for you:

The Bride! – Set to Release March 16

The Drama – Set to Release April 3

Supergirl – Set to Release June 26

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew – Set to Release Nov. 26

I’ll see you in the theatres!