“Love is Blind” USA Season Ten Review and Reunion Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The article contains spoilers for Love is Blind USA: Season Ten.

Wow, just…wow. Season ten left me utterly speechless. The Love is Blind lore only deepens as we’re faced with fan favourites, new villains, and some good, wild drama in between. Grab a fuzzy blanket and something strong to sip on from your favourite opaque golden drinkware, because we have a lot to unpack in both the season recap and the reunion!

The “I Do’s” and the “I Do Not’s”

Two couples out of the seven got hitched. Vic and Christine got hitched to nobody’s surprise. On the other hand, Amber and Jordan’s already shaky foundation got even more unstable when they both said their “I do’s”, even though they never reached an agreement on moving in together (Marry now and figure it out later, I guess?). Couples who did not get married include Brittany and Devonta, Chris and Jess, Connor and Bri, Mike and Emma, and Alex and Ashley. Phew…that was a lot. Are you still with me? Because now, we have to talk about the reunion.

The Reunion

Once again hosted by Vanessa Lachey and 98 Degrees’ own Nick Lachey. Nick once again acts like he doesn’t know where he is half the time, and Vanessa continues to ask questions that simultaneously reveal a lot and nothing at all. Their consistency to remain as sub-par hosts has now become a comfort over the years—something that I can rely on as the world continues to get crazier. The reunion starts with the season’s most peaceful, unproblematic couple, Vic and Christine. The worst thing they reveal about each other is that Vic is addicted to Angry Birds, and Christine has too many socks. Oh, the horror! It was a smart move to address them first because they had nothing to do with the drama that unraveled this season.

Speaking of drama this season, there’s a lot of it. The attention then goes to the other couple who got married, Amber and Jordan, who reveal they got a divorce. Apparently, when you refuse to move in with your wife and your new step-daughter, tensions can rise. Amber said that she didn’t feel like a priority. Jordan says he didn’t want to move into an “unhealthy environment” because he felt like he was “constantly trying to repair a trust”, referring to Amber’s trust issues with her previous partners. The conversation ends with Amber storming out after saying, “Don’t f*cking come into somebody’s life if you’re going to do that.” She eventually comes back onto the stage, but if the producers actually cared about her well-being, they probably would’ve just told her to take the rest of the night off.

Well, that’s how the married couples are doing! Now, let’s dive deeper into the unmarried couples…Bri and Connor reveal they’re just dating now after Bri said “no” at the altar. Bri emphasizes that she will marry Connor one day, even saying that “we will be in it until death do us part.” Vanessa jokes and asks Bri if she’s proposing right now, but Bri and Connor just laugh it off. Bri chalks up her hesitancy to marriage as wanting to be the “best version of herself” first, before she says “I do.”

Then, the moment everyone’s been waiting for: Chris’s apology. A new Love is Blind villain just dropped, possibly surpassing season two’s Shake Chatterjee. To recap, Chris told his fiancée, Jess, that he’s usually into girls who do CrossFit and pilates… insinuating that Jess’s body isn’t fit enough for him. He later doubled down in the reunion episode, after he had clearly had a few drinks, and even tried to get his second choice, Bri, to leave her fiancé for him. In the reunion, Nick stirs the pot by asking Bri if she entertained Chris for too long at the bar in Episode 9. She explains that yes, she should’ve cut the conversation off sooner.

Chris’s response when prompted if he had anything to say was, “The truth was, I was emotionally immature, and I put physical chemistry over emotional connection.” It’s giving… media trained. Jess also reveals that she’s dating Haramol Gill, a fellow Love is Blind star who was also cast in season ten, but didn’t get engaged. Chris then proceeds to deliver the longest monologue in the history of Love is Blind about how much he loves Jess. Okay, we get it. Y’all are in love. Moving on.

Mike and Emma also explain how they went their separate ways, though Mike expresses that he felt “blindsided” when Emma said yes. He reveals they both agreed to say “no” before the wedding due to their unresolved decisions on children. In a turn of events, Emma said yes instead. There’s nothing much else to report on them, only that Mike revealed that he’s been in a new relationship for seven months now.

Unlike Chris, Alex shows the audience that he clearly has not been media trained; everything he says just adds gasoline to the metaphorical fire. Obviously, Ashley isn’t perfect, but Alex is truly another beast. He refused to acknowledge that his timeline with previous girlfriends seemed murky. Then, everyone was basically trying to convince him to act like a human for once, noting that he sounded too “rehearsed”. Even Vanessa chimed in, asking Alex if he’d ever tried to let his guard down. Alex was very combative throughout, sounding stilted and, dare I say, sociopathic.

Lastly, we watched the false hope that Devonta gave to Brittney throughout the whole season finally get called out. Also, some huge bombs were dropped during their segment. Firstly, Brittney reveals that Devonta told her he was going on a “work trip”. Maybe we have different definitions of a work trip, but I don’t think they usually involve previous women from the pods and zero work being done. What really happened is that Devonta went on a trip with Bri, Ashley, and Priyanka. Some kind of infidelity is insinuated, especially when Priyanka kept blurting out, “I wasn’t close to her”, repeatedly. This was the part where my palm met my face. The second bomb dropped was the reveal that Devonta is going to be a father and is engaged to someone new. So much to unpack here.

Final Thoughts on Season Ten

Whatever tourism Ohio once had before this will probably decrease after seeing some of the craziest, most manipulative men this season. Chris overshadowed the rest with his outrageous behaviour, but we can’t vindicate the others just because of him. Mike, for example, didn’t receive as much backlash as I was expecting, even though he literally tried to pressure Emma’s decision to have kids, or he wouldn’t marry her. If kids were a dealbreaker, why did it go this far to begin with? It’s not just Mike, though; none of the men this season (except for Vic and Connor) were emotionally mature enough for marriage. I also question Bri’s intentions with Connor after some shady things. She claims a 100% commitment to Connor, but actions speak louder than words, and they’re not aligning. Lastly, a quick note to the Love is Blind casting director: please, please, please stop casting crazy men!