Looking for a New Local Musician to Support? Check out Passion Mango!

Passion Mango was formed in 2022 by Connor Wilkinson. Hailing from Vancouver, BC, Wilkinson is one of Vancouver’s most promising up-and-coming musicians. In 2025, Passion Mango is set to release and perform new music, ensuring Vancouverites have plenty to look forward to in the music scene this summer.

Passion Mango makes music perfect for a sunset drive, studying at a cafe, or just relaxing at the beach with some beers and buddies. Wilkinson has been releasing music since 2023, with two albums, an EP, and a collection of singles out so far.

Wilkinson’s first three projects are Honeymoon Phase, Garden Party, and his self-titled Passion Mango. In 2025, he’s released one single so far, “Again,” which is a prelude to his next EP set to release later this year. Passion Mango draws from various genres, the most prominent being shoegaze and indie rock. If you like music that you can relax and vibe to, you should check out his previous projects:

Honeymoon Phase

Passion Mango’s first album, Honeymoon Phase, is a solid debut record. It sets up a lot of the themes and focus that will later become a signature of Wilkinson’s lyricism. “Kiss Drunk” is a great example of the contrast present in his songwriting, with lyrics centered around intoxication and regret accompanied by a catchy guitar riff.

Some other tracks I particularly enjoy are “Paid in Lemonade,” “Rose Garden,” and the title track “Honeymoon Phase.” The guitar riff in “Paid in Lemonade” gets stuck in my head after every listen. Shortly after the release of this album, Wilkinson would continue his outdoor theme with his next EP, Garden Party.

Garden Party

“Garden Tree” is probably one of my favourite tracks from Wilkinson. His airy vocals are a staple of his projects, and it’s super easy to just close your eyes and zone out while listening. This whole EP is perfect for a sunny day spent outside, but “Garden Tree” and “Warehouse” stand out to me. While Honeymoon Phase and Garden Party are both solid projects, it’s his next release where I think Wilkinson really found his footing both as a musician and songwriter.

Passion Mango

On his most recent album, Passion Mango, Wilkinson delivers a collection of tracks that feels like his most focused to date. The sounds on this album aren’t exactly new for Passion Mango; they’re present throughout his discography, but this is where his specific style of music is best executed. Here, Wilkinson switches between upbeat and dour songs effortlessly. “Take my lungs” doesn’t feel out of place following a more catchy track like “Camera Phone;” It’s intentional, and perfectly exemplifies the two vibes that Passion Mango often moves between.

While previous releases felt like collections of songs, Passion Mango feels like Wilkinson’s first true album. Some other standout tracks on this release are “Old Friends” and “Surf Scum,” which again showcases the dream-like vocals that have become a core aspect of Wilkinson’s music.

That’s just a short recap of what he’s released so far with some of my personal highlights, but there’s certainly more to come.

What’s Next?

As for what Wilkinson has planned moving forward, there’s plenty to expect: in July 2025, Passion Mango will be going on tour alongside EKKSTACY. The shows will be across Canada, with one taking place in Vancouver at the Rickshaw Theatre, and one in Victoria at the Upstairs Cabaret. Both are happening in early July, so get your tickets soon. This tour will likely be many people’s introduction to Passion Mango, with this being Wilkinson’s chance to break further into the mainstream.

His next single is set to release on May 9th, followed by an EP on June 6th. The first single, “Again,” is just a taste of what to expect from the upcoming EP, which is shaping up to be a perfect release for a sunny summer in Vancouver. I got the chance to hear some of the project early, and I absolutely recommend checking it out when it comes out in June.