This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we told our mothers we were going on a shaft crawl, they were immediately concerned. We had to explain to them that despite shaft being a euphemism for male genitals, it’s also a popular alcoholic beverage that was conceptualized in Western Canada. Now, the drink is enjoyed nationally and has a special foothold here in Victoria. The shaft is a caffeinated cocktail that typically contains vodka, coffee liqueur (typically Kahlúa), Irish cream (like Bailey’s), chilled espresso or cold brew coffee, ice, and sometimes coffee beans to garnish. This is the drink’s standard mixology, but every bar/venue/restaurant usually does their own spin on the exact measurements of alcohol and ingredients.

As President and Vice President of Her Campus at UVic, we bravely took it upon ourselves to scout some of Victoria’s most popular drinking venues and try their own spin on the classic Canadian cocktail. So, if you’ve been wanting to try this Canadian speciality, or maybe you’re already a lover of shafts, get a read on our opinions of the locations we checked out and their takes on a signature shaft.

Tora Tiki

Price: $9.00 ($8.00 during Happy Hour)

Taste: 5/5

Atmosphere: 5/5

Need a fun spot to pregame? Enjoy karaoke? Or perhaps you’d simply like to sip a couple of Hawaiian-inspired drinks with a friend? Tora Tiki is the place to go! Sip on their reasonably priced shafts while taking in the atmosphere: a tiki hut-themed bar, bright neon lights, and a giant wicker chair with a sign reading “Wish You Were Here,” creating a great photo opportunity. Not a bar person? No problem! Tora Tiki also has a private karaoke room that fits up to 12 people for $85 per hour on Fridays and Saturdays and $50 per hour on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. If that wasn’t convincing enough, Tora Tiki’s shafts use 1.5 ounces of only Canadian liquor, minus the Kahlúa (which is Mexican). It was the perfect amount of sweet followed by a nice kick of that liquor! Lastly, while we loved this Victorian gem, it’s a smaller space, so just be mindful if you’re in a larger group.

Cella Pop

Darcy’s Pub

Price: $7.50 ($5.25 during Happy Hour)

Taste: 4/5

Atmosphere: 3/5

I know what you’re thinking—why would I go to Darcy’s for a shaft? Just hear me out first. I ordered one without thinking much of it, but was pleasantly surprised when it was a great balance of alcohol to sweetness (for the record, I prefer sweeter cocktails). Considering the price too, I don’t think it’s a bad deal. If you’re wondering how to spend those toonies and loonies jingling around in your pocket, I’d recommend stopping in and trying their shaft. There are a couple of stipulations to keep in mind, however. Firstly, the drink itself is a very small amount; you could probably finish it in 3 or 4 sips, depending on how thirsty you are. Secondly, Darcy’s isn’t a sit-down-and-chat kind of place…depending on the time and day you go, you’re definitely going to be touching elbows with strangers. If you’re not a fan of getting cozy with other fellow drunks, then Darcy’s probably isn’t for you.

Taylor Dalton

Cenote

Price: $15.00 ($13.00 during Happy Hour)

Taste: 3/5

Atmosphere: 5/5

Cenote was our first stop on our shaft crawl, and boy, did it hit hard. If you love a boozier taste to your drink and the burn of alcohol, this is the shaft for you. However, both of us prefer a more subtle flavour of booze, so we found the strong hit of it to be a bit overwhelming, especially for our first drinks of the night. Cenote’s shafts were also the most expensive, but they did have a higher alcohol content and came in a taller glass, so that’s understandable. The atmosphere in Cenote is hard to beat, though: tucked underneath the Odeon Cineplex, Cenote is reminiscent of an old European jazz club, with low lighting and eclectic decor. The vibes here are impeccable, and if you’re wanting a bite to eat as well, then Cenote’s menu is undoubtedly worth checking out. Their Pork Belly Sliders are the perfect appetizers to get your night started, and while we might not be back for the shafts, we will certainly be back for the atmosphere and appies.

Cella Pop

Felicita’s Pub

Price: $9.50

Taste: 3/5

Atmosphere: 3/5

Located right on campus, we had an obligation to check out the local student hang. We hit up Fels after a day of classes to engage in some friendly, light day-drinking (it was five o’clock somewhere). Shafts here are reasonably priced, and honestly, nothing special. They weren’t particularly sweet, sizeable, refined, boozey, or anything, really. They were just fine. The atmosphere of Fels is hard to describe. Is it the most aesthetic space? No. Is it convenient and close by? Yes. Also, they won’t judge you for day drinking (at least not overtly; they get it, being a student is hard). Fels is a lively place to get schoolwork done, play pool, people-watch, play trivia, and enjoy a drink or two. But maybe not shafts…Their Jungle Juice, however, is definitely a fave and has become my drink of choice here, so if you find yourself wanting to check out Fels’ specialty drinks, I definitely recommend this one.

Cella Pop

Swan’s Pub

Price: $11

Taste: 3/5

Atmosphere: 3/5

This was our first time at Swan’s Pub, and it was quite the experience. In all honesty, the shafts were nothing to write home about. I feel like the price wasn’t really worth the taste when you could just walk to Darcy’s and get something cheaper and sweeter. With that said, the atmosphere was quite nice, and the staff were also very pleasant! My point of hesitation was when a man sitting beside me interrupted my conversation with a friend to tell me that my sweater reminded him of a dessert he’d gotten a few days ago. He then proceeded to show me a photo of it, and it looked nothing like my sweater. Great…now I’m self-conscious about my sweater, and I’m sipping on an overpriced shaft.



This is a short list of some of the many, many places that offer shafts here in Victoria. Just because your local haunt isn’t featured on this list doesn’t mean they don’t offer their own twist on the coffee cocktail. If you hit up any of the places on our list, give their shafts a try and see if you agree with us!