Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known for his role as a composer for well-known movies and musicals like Hamilton, Moana, Encanto, In the Heights, and most recently, Mufasa: The Lion King. Miranda is also known for being somewhat of an internet meme with cringe-worthy selfies and, for some reason, endless amounts of guest-star credits in prominent television shows. From his role as a psychiatric patient to his feature as an animated, rapping pubic hair on a pubescent boy, prepare to be shocked by Miranda’s acting discography.

As Guillermo in Modern Family

Miranda was featured in season two, episode 22, “Good Cop Bad Dog,” of Modern Family, where he plays a sensitive grocery store worker, Guillermo. In this episode, Guillermo pitches his “Good Doggie Bad Doggie Training System” to Jay and Gloria, in the hopes that they would invest with him in his idea. This training method utilizes two different dog treats: a fancy treat for when the dog is good and a bland-tasting treat for when the dog is bad. While Gloria tries to protect Guillermo’s feelings, Jay is very open in his distaste leading to some very funny moments onscreen.

As Gus in How I Met Your Mother

Miranda was featured in season nine, episode 11, “Bedtime Stories,” of How I Met Your Mother, where he played a bus passenger, Gus. Though Miranda’s character Gus is only featured briefly in the episode, he does have just enough time to sneak in an iconic freestyled rap.

According to Screen Rant, Miranda might have secured this acting gig through his connection to the show’s creators, Crater Bays and Craig Thomas. Though they attended at different times, the three of them make up some very notable alums of Wesleyan University.

As David Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Miranda was featured in one episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine—season six, episode nine, “The Golden Child”—as the brother of Amy Santiago, David Santiago. In this episode, the longstanding sibling rivalry between Amy and David is revealed. Hilarity ensues when David’s golden child position is placed at risk when he is arrested for a large quantity of cocaine being discovered in his desk.

According to Screen Rant, Miranda has been a superfan of Brooklyn Nine-Nine since its very first season. He was one of many celebrities who publicly supported the show’s renewal after it was almost canceled.

As Juan ‘Alvie’ Alvarez in House M.D.

Miranda played Juan ‘Alvie’ Alvarez in two episodes of House M.D.—season six, episode one, “Broken,” and season six, episode 20, “Baggage.” In these episodes, Dr. House is placed in the Mayfield Psychiatric Hospital and becomes unlikely friends with his roommate: a man named Alvie who suffers from bipolar disorder and often breaks out into rap. In “Baggage,” House and Alvie even perform a rap duet at the hospital talent show. I promise it’s far more ridiculous than it sounds… which is saying something.

As Crackerjack Sugarman in Bojack Horseman

As a big Bojack Horseman fan, I was surprised to find out that CrackerJack Horseman, the deceased uncle of Bojack, was voiced by Miranda. Crackerjack appears in two of the best Bojack Horseman episodes: Season four, episode two, “The Old Sugarman Place” (My favourite episode from the whole show), and season six, episode 15, “The View from Halfway Down.”

At the beginning of “The Old Sugarman Place,” Miranda was also featured in the heartwarming duet, “I Will Always Think of You,” with Honey Sugarman (voiced by Jane Krakowski). This is easily Miranda’s most serious and moving role on this list despite it being from an animated series.

As Puerto Rican Pubic Hair in Big Mouth

This is just as insane as it sounds. In season seven of the animated television show Big Mouth, Miranda wrote and performed the song “Esperando Pelitos” (“Waiting for Little Hairs”). According to an article by Billboard, after Nick Kroll, one of the show’s creators, reached out to Miranda who said the song almost wrote itself. Featuring Miranda, Pj Sin Suela, and Robin de Jesús as the rapping Puerto Rican pubic hairs, this track kicks off with the lyrics, “My grandfather / He has hair / Wherever he wants.” Trust me on this one, this cameo is guaranteed to leave your jaw on the floor.

Bonus: As Unnamed Soldier in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

This one shocked me! Miranda can be spotted as an unnamed Resistance pilot in Star Wars: Episode IX – Rise of Skywalker. Miranda, in partnership with J.J. Abrams, previously composed and sang the vocals for two songs from the Star Wars Franchise: “Jabba Flow” and “Dobra Doompa,” both of which were featured in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. This relationship with Abrams is my only clue for why he can be seen in The Rise of Skywalker.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of the ridiculous television shows Miranda has been in. Some other notable features include his role as Major Tom in Bluey, Bellman in The Sopranos, Lamb-Manuel in Sesame Street, and his Hamilton cameo on Saturday Night Live. No show is safe from Miranda and I excitedly await for what I can spot him in next!