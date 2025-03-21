Let’s Talk About Brittany Broski’s Rise to Fame

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From being the viral “Kombucha girl” meme to having her own YouTube channel, podcast, and recent interview series, Brittany Broski has established herself as a successful star beyond a fleeting internet meme moment. Let’s do a deep dive into the life of Brittany Broski!

Becoming An Accidental Icon

Brittany Broski started off her career not in content creation but rather in insurance working in a call center in 2019. But surprise! That was not her dream job and she moved on to work in the Investments and Trust department at a bank in Texas that same year (also not her dream job). But one fateful night, about six years ago, Broski decided to tape herself and try kombucha for the first time, to which she was disgusted, then tolerated it, and overall found it appalling. She posted her TikTok online and the next morning she became an overnight sensation and meme. She wasn’t Brittany Broski anymore, she was the “Kombucha Girl”.

Kombucha Queen to Content Queen

As the meme spread like wildfire on every online platform, Broski’s boss caught wind of it and ultimately fired her. However, she took what happened to her as an opportunity for change and moved to Los Angeles, riding her newfound fame. She secured brand deals (all associated with kombucha, obviously) started her own YouTube channel and kept posting on TikTok, all while doing what she does best: making people laugh. After arriving in L.A. and getting a talent agent, she started a podcast with her roommate and content creator Sarah Schauer, called Violating Community Guidelines. Together they explored the darkest depths of the internet; doing deep dives of Tumblr, catfishing, and the Rise and Fall of Vine. But one day, they stopped posting. There were no announcements made and poof, they disappeared! It was an abrupt ending to a chaotic masterpiece. Fans speculated about a possible feud, but after a period of silence, Broski commented that there was no tea—still leaving an exact reason for the podcast’s end unknown. Despite the end of her podcast, Broski prevailed and kept posting on her YouTube channel videos of her going on roadtrips, doing makeup with Trixie Mattel, cooking, art history (because she is a cultured and educated diva), or playing online games.

The Broksi Report: Unfiltered and Staggering

In the summer of 2023, Broski launched her own solo podcast called The Broski Report. The hilarious and unfiltered podcast dives into her daily life, interests, and other projects. Specifically, the podcast covers topics such as Broski’s songs of the week, her yearning for both Harry Styles and Pedro Pascal, novels she’s obsessed with, more art history, travelling, pop culture, TV shows/movies, existential crises, and what it’s like to be a woman in today’s

time (especially in American politics). As well as feeling alone in relationships and letting go of things that no longer serve you. If you’ve been on TikTok you’ve probably been subject to an edit of Broski talking about these topics, usually set to a sad piano tune. With the rapid success that the podcast has garnered, as well as the dozens of fans who proudly refer to themselves as being a part of the “Broksi Nation,” The Broski Report can and would make anyone cackle.

“Royal Court”—A Medieval Takeover

Now, this is where Broski’s online presence gets even bigger. Her recent interview series, Royal Court was inspired by series like Hot Ones and Chicken Shop Date. . This was created not long after The Broksi Report. Broski interviews many celebrity guests on this series including Coleman Domingo, Sophie Thatcher, Cole Sprouse, and Charli XCX, to name a few. Broski’s intentions behind Royal Court was to produce a safe, comfortable environment to ask interviewees introspective questions. She asks about their career—past, present, and future, as well as personal questions to add a comedic flare to her work that guests and viewers can’t get enough of. While being questioned, the guests are given activities to complete, like participating in a royal feast or creating a coat of arms. Since Broski loves the TV show, Game of Thrones, the dinner and tournament, Medieval Times, the medieval era in general, and doing a royal accent, it was only fitting for the theme of the series to be set in, you guessed it, medieval times. Broski then rides this wave of doing interviews and does more interviews outside of her own content, like the House of the Dragon premiere, the Barbie premiere, and the Joker: Folie à Deux premiere.

What’s Next for Britany Broski?

Broski’s wit, relatability, and authentic nature make her a standout figure in the media. She continues to inspire and grow her fanbase everyday, proving her to be a full-on media force. And just like all of #BroskiNation, I personally connect with and admire her so much. No topic is too much; from struggling with western beauty standards, philosophies of life, reading fanfiction she wrote in high school or baking lemon squares and drinking cocktails until 2 a.m. She is truly an icon for the ages. But I think I speak for all of Broski Nation when I ask—when is the world tour?