Lana Fans are Finally Being Fed: My Thoughts on Lana Del Rey’s Recently Released Singles for Her Next Album

Since Jan. 2024, Lana Del Rey has been teasing fans with her plans to release her tenth studio album. She told fans at the Billboard x NMPA Songwriter Awards that initially she was planning on taking a country direction and that her album, Lasso, would be released in Sept. 2024. Well, as I’m sure you can tell, that did not in fact happen. Back in 2024, Lana released two singles: “Tough” featuring Quavo and a cover of John Denver’s iconic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” These two singles were meant to prelude the arrival of Lasso, but it looks like they’re standing on their own now.

However, on Nov. 25, 2024, Lana announced on Instagram that she’d be releasing her new album initially titled The right person will stay, on May 21, 2025. The post also detailed that the album would have 13 tracks and that she’d be releasing singles before her scheduled performance at Stagecoach. Keeping true to her word, Lana released the first single for the new album, “Henry, come on,” on April 11. That same day, Lana spoke about the album on Instagram and told her fans, “You know it’s not going to come on time, right?” So it looks like the album will be delayed…yet again. She also mentioned that the album’s name has changed from The right person will stay to a new name that she hasn’t announced yet. A week later, on April 18th, Lana released a second single, “Bluebird.” Then, on April 25, Lana performed at Stagecoach and debuted three new songs: “Husband of Mine,” “Quiet in the South,” and “57.5.” All three songs had Lana’s signature Americana quality, with Southern Gothic-inspired lyrics and melodies. I can’t wait for the full, uninterrupted versions to be released for on-repeat listening, but for now, you can find clips of them on YouTube!

The Released Singles

While we await the formal release of Lana’s three Stagecoach songs and the rest of the unnamed album, let’s take a look at the lyrics and musicality of her two released singles.

Out of the two songs, “Henry, come on,” is probably my favourite with its dreamy instrumental and catchy lyrics. The song clearly has country roots, especially with its chorus, “It’s last call / ’Hey, ya’ll’ / Hang his hat up on the wall / Tell him that his cowgirl is gone.” The verses are reminiscent and seem to be a farewell to a past lover, adding to the dreamy quality of the song. It really reminds me of Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which I’m guessing is what Lana’s new album will sound the most similar to.

Another soft Americana hit, “Bluebird,” seems to match “Henry, come on” in sound and musicality. Although it is less country, it still maintains that dreamy quality. “Bluebird” is a sweet and slow sentimental track that, according to Lana, was inspired by the moment she found a dead sparrow outside her window before she went to meet with an old fling. She began to sing the song’s opening lines to the bird as she held it: “Little bird, bluebird / Fly away for both of us.” She said that she believed it was nature’s way of trying to warn her not to go on the date, as it led to further confusion and pain over the following years. I really like this song, and the message behind it makes it even better to listen to.

I’m so excited to see and hear what else Lana has in store for us, and hopefully, she’ll release her new album just in time for a Lana Del Rey Summer!