“Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally”: A Review From a Seasoned Harry Styles Fan

While I grew up identifying as a Zayn and Liam stan, I became a pretty big Harry Styles fan after his first solo studio release, Harry Styles, in 2017. So, like most fans, I was buzzing with anticipation for this album. Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally is Styles’s fourth studio album, and was released on March 5. Following his single release “Aperture“, fans were expecting disco, 80’s, club, and techno-esque music, and that’s, occasionally, what was delivered. Sprinkled among the disco is some melancholic, pop, and funk music that is a reflection of the chapter of life Styles is in.

I think “Aperture” was a great choice for the single and is a great start to the album. I think it was one of those songs for me—like most that get played a lot on the radio—that you like at the start, like a little less because they are overplayed, and then end up liking again. I’m currently in that middle-to-last stage. It’s the one I’m skipping at the moment because it’s everywhere and I’m slightly tired of it. That being said, I do still like it. “Aperture” has a great disco, heart-bumping, techno sound that really gets you in the mood to party.

In an interview with Zane Lowe & Apple Music, Styles said: “That is why I felt like Aperture was a perfect start for me….it’s about the moment of realizing, no, I was in the wrong for something, and you can move forward after acknowledging the things you don’t know, and give yourself space to let the light come in. That is what that song is about.”

It’s funky and upbeat, but the lyrics are slightly sad. In this song, Styles is singing about how he’s essentially being left behind by his friends, who are all out getting married to these American girls. I like the techno and acid jazz of it, like most of the songs, but I don’t know if it would make my top five. After a few listens, it gets quite repetitive and a little flat.

If you like “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”, “Cinema”, Challengers, or Heated Rivalry, you’ll love this song. There’s this great, almost waterfall sound during the bridge of the song that just scratches something in my brain, and I absolutely love it. It’s got a fast tempo, great bass, and good vocals that make it a great song to run, dance, or work out to.

I think collective effervescence is really what Styles was trying to capture in this album, and I think “Are You Listening Yet?”—and a song coming up—really encapsulates that feeling. The build-up, the bass, and the drums really make it give that feeling of freedom and hope.

A line that really stood out to me in this song is: “If you must join a movement, make sure there’s dancing.” It reminded me of a Dan Savage quote: “During the darkest days of the AIDS crisis, we buried our friends in the morning, we protested in the afternoon, and we danced all night. The dance kept us in the fight because it was the dance we were fighting for. It didn’t look like we were going to win then, and we did. It doesn’t feel like we’re going to win now, but we could. Keep fighting, keep dancing.”

Especially now, with so much fear and uncertainty, it’s important to look after one another, to keep holding onto hope, and fighting for what is right each day; and I think that is what this song is saying and encouraging us to do.

“Taste Back” is what I would consider the weakest song on the album. It’s not bad, but compared to the others, I can definitely see it falling to the wayside. It’s quite mellow compared to the previous tracks, and much more repetitive than other songs on the album. It’s something I would listen to passively, but I wouldn’t gravitate towards putting on first. Ultimately, it’s nice, but nothing special.

The intro to “The Waiting Game” reminds me of early Gorillaz, specifically “Plastic Beach”. The electronic, robotic, synth intro and background make it a unique sound for Styles. The lyrics, the electronic sound, coupled with the bursts of strings, give it a very unique sound. While it’s fairly mellow like “Taste Back,” its uniqueness is ultimately what makes it stand out more. It took me a few listens to fully appreciate it, but it is definitely in my top five now.

“I just like being that honest with myself,” said Styles. Sinically, in this song, he wrote the lyric: “You can romanticize your shortcomings, ignore your agency to stop, write a ballad with the details while skimming off the top.” Essentially, this whole song for him is a reflection of who he was and truly being honest with what he saw.

Not quite a cry for help, but not quite staying silent, “Season 2 Weight Loss” feels like the self-discovery Styles was looking for on his hiatus. I really enjoy the lyrics of this song, specifically the chorus. They feel very personal, and coupled with the bass, techno, and synth track, it creates this euphoric-sounding song of acceptance.

Going through a breakup, craving a good yearning session, or just finished the most recent season of Bridgerton? Oh boy, do I have a song for you. “Coming Up Roses” was a dark horse that came out of nowhere. It has a beautifully emotional orchestral and classical string base to the song that just rips at your heartstrings. I think the song is very melancholic, but also one about acceptance. Accepting that an experience or relationship was amazing and beautiful, and it’s sad that it’s over, but it will forever be something cherished.

Shockingly, I was correct. When discussing “Coming Up Roses”, in his interview with Zane Lowe and Apple Music, Styles describes the song saying: “It’s a love song about how special something can be, and not everything has to last forever for it to be special…some of the greatest relationships in your life that teach you something don’t last forever.” He adds, “This is one of my most favourite things I have ever done.”

“Pop” feels like the toxic and manipulative twin of “Coming Up Roses”. It’s poppy (obviously), skippy, and exciting. It’s reminiscent of AM by Arctic Monkeys, specifically “Do I Wanna Know”, in its electronic and similar undertones of anger and possession. It embodies when you know you shouldn’t be doing something because it’s wrong, but oh, does it feel so good.

“Dance No More” is by far one of the best songs on the album. I’m ashamed to admit it, but at first, I wasn’t a fan. Nevertheless, after a few listens, “Dance No More” quickly became a favourite. It’s fun, it’s dancing in a busy club, it’s collective effervescence, it’s the sweat, the tears, and all the love on the dancefloor in a song. I am such a fan of the call and response, and think it would be incredible live, either in a club or at his concert. It’s catchy, it’s disco, it’s electronic, it’s a party all night.

In his interview with Zane Lowe, Styles describes what he wanted to encapsulate in a song: “Standing in the middle of a dance floor and feeling so unbelievably free and safe…I just had my hands in the air, and my eyes closed, and just felt these tears streaming down my face, and I just felt so alive.” I think he did that perfectly with “Dance No More”.

Going from “Dance No More” to “Paint By Numbers” was honestly kind of a bummer. Something I found very interesting was in his interview Styles said that this was originally supposed to be the first song on the album, “I think I was just married to the idea of coming off the last record and coming back and the first thing I say is—”Oh what a gift it is to be known, but it’s nothing to do with me”—I just loved that.”

“Carla’s Song” felt like a good closure to the album. “It’s all waiting there for you”, feels like he’s encouraging his audience to go out, explore, and discover what else is out there beyond our comfort zones. The sound of the song is upbeat, like most of the album, with good build-up and harmonies, but it also has a set of keys that I feel like no other song really has.

A quote from his interview with Zane Lowe that I think really encapsulates this song is: “Making music is just adding another thing to this world for people to discover, and that’s what the joy is…this will be here when I am not, these songs will exist,” and I think that’s exactly what he wants us to do.

After multiple listens of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, many songs have grown on me. “Waiting Game”, “Season 2 Weight Loss”, and “Pop” are all tracks that took me a few listens to really appreciate. “Carla’s Song” is an honourable mention, as I like the song, but there are definitely other songs on the album that overshadow this one. Nonetheless, I really like its message.

I think we have watched Styles really grow up and mature during his hiatus and through this album. Taking the space and time to reconnect with who he is, what brings him joy, and what he wants in the future, I think that is really reflected in the music. Whether you love, hate, or don’t really care about Harry Styles or his new album, I encourage everyone to go out, listen, and form your own opinion. Remember, “It’s all waiting there for you”.