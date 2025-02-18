Killer Vocals: Recapping the Murderous Betrayals and Deadly Singing on “The Traitors”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

*Spoilers ahead!*

Like most reality TV buffs, I’ve been tuning into Season 3 of The Traitors. The premiere episode, which aired on Jan. 9, is now Peacock’s most-watched unscripted show after dominating streaming charts.

The Traitors is an unscripted competition show that is set in a remote castle in Scotland’s Highlands. The contestants are made up of reality TV stars from other series such as Survivor, The Challenge, Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Big Brother, and several others. There are “Faithfuls” and “Traitors” among the players. By day, the Faithfuls try to banish the Traitors at elimination round-tables; by night, the Traitors strategically “murder” Faithfuls. Players also compete in challenges to increase the prize pot and win immunity shields which protect them from murder. If there are any remaining Traitors in the finale, they win the entire prize pot, but if the Faithfuls successfully banish them, it’s all theirs.

While every episode has been juicy, things just keep heating up. Episode 7, called “Til Death Us Do Part,” aired on Feb. 6, and we finally saw traitor Rob Mariano’s (nicknamed Boston Rob) reign come to an end. His fellow traitor, Danielle Reyes, cheekily called him “The Godfather,” and was thrilled to see him gone. I, for one, miss seeing Boston Rob on our screens; his menacing antics make for great TV. Danielle, Boston Rob, and third traitor Carolyn Wiger have gone for each other’s blood more viciously than the Faithfuls they murder, so his exit seemed to calm the chaos, at least temporarily.

Episode 8, “A B**** is Lying,” started by revealing that Chrishell Stause had been murdered the prior night. Although we love Chrishell around here, she wasn’t accomplishing much, for better or worse. This episode was by far the funniest reality TV I have watched in a long time. Faithful (and awful singer) Tom Sandoval led a prize mission which required the players to hum back a tune to try and solve a reversed nursery rhyme. Tom said he was the only “musically inclined person,” but his fellow players definitely didn’t agree. They could barely contain their laughter watching a tone-deaf, manic Tom run around singing out of key. While he looked ridiculous, they did complete the mission, thanks to him.

Unfortunately, Ciara Miller was banished from the castle, leaving her fellow Faithfuls gobsmacked as to who the real Traitors are. The end of the episode left us on a cliffhanger: will Carolyn and Danielle recruit a third traitor, or commit another murder? Danielle begged Carolyn to recruit Britney Haynes, another Big Brother icon, but she shut it down, knowing that Danielle and Britney would likely isolate her and form a duo within a trio. Danielle insisted that she’d always have Carolyn’s back, but it wasn’t believable. It also doesn’t make sense to recruit Britney because she has already received heat and accusations, so implicating her will blow their whole cover.

If I could decide what happens in next week’s episode, “A Silent Assassin,” I’d choose to recruit Dylan Efron. Not only has he formed strong alliances with both Carolyn and Danielle, but it would also help because no one thinks there’s a male traitor in the game. He’s a bit too nice and honest, so it’s possible he couldn’t handle the pressure, but I think it’d be an interesting shift in dynamics. If they don’t recruit someone, I predict that they will murder Ivar Mountbatten. He seems to have his head in the clouds and hasn’t formed many alliances. If he isn’t murdered in episode 9, then it is bound to happen in the following one.

If you want to jump in, episode 9 comes out on Feb. 20, so it’s the perfect time to catch up during a restful reading break!