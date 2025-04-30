Is Phillips Backyard Festival Worth Going to in 2025? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the promise of summer approaching on the horizon, it should come as no surprise that music festivals are already on my mind. If you’re a UVic student, or someone who is planning on living on Vancouver Island this summer, then you might have heard whispers of Phillips Backyard Musical Festival. But as prices rise on basic commodities like groceries, rent and other expenses, students like myself have to ask: Is spending $114-285 on tickets realistic?

Put on by none other than locally run Phillips Brewing Malting & Co., you can find their beers in practically any liquor store in Victoria B.C. and if you’ve been downtown near Duke Saloon, you’ve probably spotted their large branded metal brewing tanks marking the skyline.

Phillips Backyard is an outdoor festival that takes place during the two weekends in summer—one in July (just after Canada Day), and the other in August. The festival was started four years ago, and is presented by Phillips Brewery, Top Shelf Productions and The Zone @ 91.3. July’s weekend is called Tilt and August’s weekend is known as Reverb. You can buy either weekend passes (which gets you in from Friday to Sunday) or day passes to these two weekends, but there is no discount for wanting to attend both fully. The venue for both weekends is the same, at 2010 Government St, Victoria. It’s important to know that this venue is strictly 19+ as many substances are being used between the festival hours of 2-11 pm.

The lineup for Tilt Backyard features big names like G-Easy, Two Feet, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids across the weekend. While I like some of these artists, as they are split up over three days, I’m not sure I’m willing to dish out over $100 to see them.

As for Reverb Backyard’s lineup, I’m a bit more enticed to spend my hard-earned cash. With the big headliner Peach Pit on the Friday night, I’d love to see them again in concert! However, that would be the exact same venue and time I saw them two years ago. The parallelism is crazy. As for the rest of the lineup, I’m personally not too familiar with other artists. Perhaps BØRNS, Dragonette, and Phantogram have their fans, but again, I’m not sure if I’m sold.

As far for amenities beyond the music, I do think Phillips has a lot to offer. There are water stations, food trucks, smoking pits, outhouses, and merch stands to keep you busy between sets. And, of course, there are a few spots to buy none other than Phillips beers and some other alcoholic beverages to keep you hydrated and buzzed through the day and well into the night. All you need to do is be prepared to wait in long lines, as is typical for most busy festivals, and you’ll be just fine.

As for what you need, I’d recommend a fanny bag to keep your hands free. You need two pieces of Government ID to enter, and it’s not a bad idea to bring a refillable water bottle, hat, or sunglasses with you. Hand sanitizer is also a good idea if the thought of sticky beer spilling on your hands isn’t your idea of a good time. You can also check out their festival info page for more detailed information.

I’m somewhat disappointed by this year’s lineup, as I really have enjoyed attending this festival in the past because I love the ambiance that an outdoor stage brings. However, this year I’m not sure if I’m sold just yet. So, to all my fellow Victorians or UVic students out there, it’s time to make some well-informed, money-smart decisions to kick off your summer. You’re the only one who knows if these artists are worth your money. Beyond just the music, a festival is always a crowded but fun experience!