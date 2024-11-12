I’m a Screenwriting Student Who Loves Emily in Paris. Here’s Why

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Netflix’s Emily in Paris is a TV series that was first released in the fall of 2020. Set in the heart of France, it follows the complicated love life of Emily Cooper, an all-American girl who relocates to Paris to work at a French marketing firm known as Savoir. Ever since it first debuted, Emily in Paris has received heavy criticism online for its weak comedy, poorly written plotlines and bad French accents. Nevertheless, Emily Cooper has managed to captivate audiences over four successful seasons, and I’ve found myself to be one of them.

I first started watching Emily in Paris with my mom on a random night in lockdown. Since then, I’ve been enamoured with its quirky characters, odd costuming, thoughtful set design, and chaotic romantic drama. Of course, I will never claim that this series is a masterpiece, especially with its plot holes and terrible character development. But still, as a fourth-year screenwriting student, I can’t help but point out that over the past four years, Emily in Paris has kept me engaged and constantly hooked by the petty drama and long-lasting love triangles between the characters.

Now that the series has come to a close and there is hope for a spin-off series, Emily in Rome, people finally need to see Emily in Paris for what it is: a light-hearted, funny workplace sitcom that is highly entertaining to watch. I’m a screenwriting student who loves Emily in Paris, and here are all the reasons why:

#5. Big brands are constantly working with Emily Cooper.

Since Emily in Paris is filmed in the streets of Paris, the 25-minute episodic show tends to present a world of luxury, riches, and high fashion. In response, real-life luxury brands have collaborated with Netflix to appear from episode to episode, popping up in the form of worn fashion by characters or, more interestingly, as the companies that work with Savoir.

Big brands like McLaren, Dior, AMI, and Saint Laurent all have episodes dedicated to their product and advertising strategies. At some point in the series, there is even an episode in which Savoir gets approached by McDonald’s, and Emily has to market the restaurant as a luxury experience. This type of collaboration differs from most product placements today, as Emily in Paris weaves brands into the storytelling and allows audiences to learn more about the marketing process.

#4. Hold on, guys; she’s a genius.

Although Emily Cooper’s sporadic personality may not make her a great friend, girlfriend, or co-worker, there is no doubt that she is good at her job. When she first arrives at Savoir, she already knows what marketing strategy to give their partners, coming to work every day with a million creative ideas. Throughout the show, I’ve seen Emily nail an on-the-spot elevator pitch perfectly while attending dinner parties, on vacation, or even in costume. It blows me away every time.

From dealing with crises in perfume companies to pitching her own love life for ad campaigns, Emily always knows what to do and say. If you like witty characters or strong protagonists who are good at what they do, you’ll find that in Emily Cooper. She is primarily professional, intelligent, reliable, and a true girl boss in the marketing world.

#3. My goodness, Paris has never looked so good.

Another reason why I love this series so much is its exploration of Paris and French culture. One of the show’s main cinematic themes is the city’s magic, often capturing historic architecture, authentic French livelihood, and the natural beauty of Paris in a beautiful light.

Many of the actors in Emily in Paris are also French, and they primarily speak in their native tongue, supported by English subtitles. The only time characters speak English in the show is when Emily is present, as she never finds a way to grasp the foreign language.

After watching a few episodes of Emily in Paris, you’ll want to visit the country as well. They explore the city, the ocean, and even the mountains. It’s like watching an advertisement for your next vacation.

#2. I always find myself asking: “What in the world is she wearing?”

The most underrated part of Emily in Paris is the way they style their characters. There is never a bland moment when it comes to costuming, as the series even received an Emmy nomination for outstanding contemporary costuming in 2023. From episode to episode, the characters will go from wearing sleek, fashion-forward clothing to wearing the strangest combo of weird patterns, oversized fluffy coats, and unneeded accessories. Emily is the character that tends to put on the worst of these outfits, as her identity as an American often sticks out amongst the French.

While watching Emily navigate her complicated life, you can’t help but laugh at and acknowledge the oddities of her outfits. It makes the experience of watching Emily in Paris a million times more fun, as you can never guess what you’ll see Emily Cooper wearing next.

#1. Everyone loves a four-season-long, complicated love triangle

As soon as Emily Cooper arrives in Paris, European men flirt with her every time she speaks. In her nine months in the city, she has dated a French chef, a French business owner, a British banker, and even an Italian Fashion CEO. It’s safe to say that she’s had a wide variety of romantic experiences, but the most exciting has to be her love triangle between two men: Gabriel, her French downstairs neighbour, and Alfie, the British man she met at French class.

The show keeps the two men in her life for four long seasons, teasing audiences about who she will end up with by constantly throwing the couples into moments of intense romantic drama. You have to believe me when I say this love triangle has it all: break-ups, make-ups, affairs, mixing work with personal life, a crazy ex, a surprise engagement, an unexpected pregnancy, and even lesbians. It’s all very French!

Let’s be honest, everyone likes a complicated love triangle.

My Closing Thoughts:

Now that Emily in Paris has been hinted to return to Rome for future seasons, fans are anxiously waiting to see how things will end between her and Gabriel. Now out of Paris, Emily Copper will be faced with a whole new world of food, culture, history, and attractive European men. How many more can she manage to date between now and the series’ end? Give Emily in Paris a watch to find out! I promise it won’t disappoint you.