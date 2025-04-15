How to Know if You’ll Enjoy a Show Based on Its Pilot Episode

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s day and age of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Crave, Amazon Prime, and AppleTV+, it can be hard for people to find a TV show that keeps them engaged for more than one season. With new hit shows being released daily, it can sometimes feel daunting when your friends ask you: “Are you up to date with Severance?” or “What did you think about the most recent episode of Yellowjackets?” From a lack of time or a lack of interest, it can be hard for many TV lovers to commit to a show. It’s a strange phenomenon I’ve struggled with, but I’ve learned to follow a system that lets me know if I’ll like a series based on the strengths and weaknesses of its pilot episode.

FIRST OFF, WHAT IS A PILOT?

A pilot episode is what the first episode of a TV show or limited series is called. It gets its name from the act of an airplane or flight “taking off,” as the first episode of a show stands as a test subject for its success. It acts as the “pilot” of the story’s main engine (or plane) as the episode attempts to get the show “off the ground” or into the mainstream media. Pilot episodes tend to focus on building the world of their main characters, purposely fleshing out the essential parts of their story before audiences get to episode two.

When watching a series pilot, viewers should focus on the themes, relationships, and stylistic elements implemented, as they are specifically designed to hook audiences. After watching a pilot episode, you should be able to answer these three questions to determine whether it will be worth your time.

QUESTION #1: DID THE COLD OPEN HOOK ME?

Although this screenwriting technique is not found in every series, most TV shows today rely on the effectiveness of a Cold Open to pull audiences into their story after the first few minutes of any episode. A ‘Cold Open’ specifically occurs when the episode’s opening scene is shocking or slightly conventional. The opening might make you laugh or smile in a comedy or romance TV show, while in horror and drama series, the beginning can be gorey or distressing.

When watching your next pilot episode, ask yourself: did this opening hook me? And am I okay with the thematic structures that are currently being put in place? If you’re too freaked out by the horror elements in the opening of Stranger Things, then you know that show isn’t for you!

In a series’s pilot, the Cold Open can also set a series’s overall tone or genre. For an example of a Cold Open, the pilot episode of The White Lotus is a great example. It features a display of a possible death/murder to signify that the show will revolve around a murder mystery.

QUESTION #2: DO I FIND THE CHARACTERS LIKEABLE?

Of course, it will always be impossible to like all characters in a series, but the desired path of the protagonist must pique your interest in episode one. Many shows explore many characters over a long time, so if there is one who impresses you with their personality, then you can consider it a show to explore further. Many fans of How I Met Your Mother have stated that they love the secondary characters more than the morally questionable protagonist, Ted.

Outside of the characters themselves, it’s also crucial that you like the relationships they have with one another. Do the friendship, romantic, or hero-villain pairings present interesting conflicts? Or are they just annoying to watch? Dynamic duos like Ellie and Joel stand out in the pilot of The Last Of Us, while cringe pairings like Ginny and Georgia Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia are met with criticism.

QUESTION #3: DO I STILL HAVE QUESTIONS?

For me, I must leave a pilot episode wanting more. I tend to watch a lot of crime, mystery, and action series, so being left on a giant cliffhanger or “what if?” is the perfect way to keep me engaged and a great way to know if I’ll like a series or not. How a series ends its pilot episode will also tell you what to expect in the coming episodes. Most of the time, the endings are designed to set the protagonist on the journey they will endure throughout the rest of the show, which is perfect for leaving audiences curious about what’s to come.

At the end of the pilot of AppleTV+’s Shrinking, the main character, Jimmy, promises to be a better father. At the end of the pilot of Amazon Prime’s Fleabag, we learn the true nature of the protagonist’s trauma and why it’s been affecting her life. These significant story elements pull audiences in and keep them engaged with the main character’s emotional journey. When the pilot episode you’re watching finishes, ask yourself if you still have questions regarding the backstory and future of the characters in the series. What’s still on your mind? Do you have questions that still need to be answered? That’s how you know a show will keep you hooked from episode to episode.

MY FINAL THOUGHTS:

After years of combing through streaming services for the best TV shows and limited series, I’ve realized that a series is not worth my time if it doesn’t manage to hook my interest by the end of its pilot episode. I’ve come to hold the first episode of any show at a very high standard, and if it doesn’t pass my question system, I don’t continue past episode one. With this analytical lens in mind, I’ve found a fantastic series with strong writing, thanks to the care and effort they put into the pilot. Shows like Community, New Girl, Daisy Jones & The Six, Never Have I Ever, Ted Lasso, Baby Reindeer, and The Queens Gambit are a few that come to mind.

The next time you scroll through Netflix’s “Top 10 TV Shows,” remember these questions as you sit through some of their pilots. Good luck finding a new series to love, and happy streaming!