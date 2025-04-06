How to Host a Collaging Night 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Exam stress is no match for a fun night of collaging with your best girlfriends! Here at Her Campus (HC) UVic, we love a good craft, so we decided to host a collage party to de-stress and get creative for International Women’s Day. Whether it’s with your friends, school club, or family, I’ve got you covered with easy steps and tips to host your own collage night.

Original photo by Kimi Chalmers

Step 1: Invite your collagers

The most important thing when planning a craft night is knowing your numbers. You don’t want to risk being short on materials. Send a text to your group chat and get a count of how many people are coming. We had around 20 crafters at HC UVic’s collaging night!

Original photo by Ashley Ciambrelli

Step 2: Gather materials

You’ll need scissors, magazines, stickers or gems, glue sticks, and sturdy paper. Our best-kept secret is collage printables! We printed ours on Pinterest, and they make for the perfect add-ons. Another tip we have is to check Facebook Marketplace. We were able to find a second-hand magazine lot for super cheap. We bought the stickers, gems, glue sticks, and watercolour paper from the dollar store, which turned out to be very budget-friendly!

Original photo by Liv Livingstone

Step 3: Set it up

HC UVic’s collage night took place on campus. If you’re also in a classroom space, we suggest setting up your supplies station on a large table. It was easily accessible and relatively mess-free! Throw on music and bring snacks for good energy and ambiance.

Original photo by Liv Sutton

Step 4: Start clipping!

Once you’re all set up, it’s time to get creative. Flip through a magazine and grab a sheet of collage printables—there’s no wrong way to do it. At HC UVic, our collage night was full of laughter, good chats, and much-needed study distractions. Grab your scissors, gather your besties, and start crafting!

Original photo by Liv Sutton

Collaging is the perfect group craft because it works for all levels of skill and experience. Whether your group is full of Van Goghs or newbies, everyone can have fun and make a great keepsake. There are plenty of examples online—and in this article! If you need inspiration for your next creation. How will you design your collage?