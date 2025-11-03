Her Campus UVic takes on Galey Farms Pumpkinfest

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“PUMPKIN!” A word often heard being shouted by Her Campus UVic members this past Friday at Galey Farms Pumpkinfest. After being hit by a semi-truck in August, Galey Farms is back up and running better than ever. A group of seventeen of us got together to hit the patch, corn maze, and spooky town.

Galey Farms is an annual trip for schools, friends, or family that is often one of the highlights of the autumn season. Typically, people start their Galey Farms experience by hopping aboard the spooky train, which takes them around and provides a tour of the farm. This is exactly where we started this past Friday. Everything can be seen from the train: the corn maze, the pumpkin patch, the town and displays, and even a new addition of cows, sheep, and donkeys!

Original photo by Amelia Watson

After the train, we walked over to the new display area, a perfect spot for photos, and checked out all the interactive parts. There is a swing, decorations, displays, and more pumpkins than I could count. We left the display patch and wandered over to the corn maze, where we proceeded to get lost from one another.

After everyone was found, we wandered around the spooky display town and walked through the little haunted house, which gave some more of a fright than others. After we walked over to the hay ride, which takes you straight to the pumpkin patch. It was the highlight of the trip where we took some group photos, picked out pumpkins, and made some great memories as a team.

We ended our trip with hot dogs from the local stand and mini donuts. If you’re looking for something a little spookier this year, you should check out Festival of Fear or Carnevil, two other events happening at Galey Farms. Overall, a fun experience and one I am looking forward to next year’s trip to Pumpkinfest.