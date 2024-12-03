Has “Glee” Made A Comeback?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

It’s been over a decade since the first episode of Glee aired on television and almost nine years since its last episode. In 2009, the “New Directions Glee Club at McKinley High” sang and danced their way into people’s hearts with their iconic mashups, like Rumour Has It/Someone Like You, crazy high school drama, and Sue Sylvester’s one-liners.

It’s no wonder Glee goes viral every few months for something outrageous––usually for something Sue Sylvester has said or its crazy plotlines. Nostalgia can be powerful, especially when it’s covered in sequins and can carry a melody.

So, is Glee suddenly cool again? Are people finally now realizing it’s top-tier humour? Glee is camp and it’s always proudly been camp.

Halloween

Around Halloween, Glee-style costumes appeared on TikTok with notable cast memebrs and members of the ‘Cheerios’ cheerleading squad. People dressed up as Will Schuester and Sue Sylvester would recreate the scene where Will tries to seduce Sue in the choir room and these videos gained quite a bit of traction.

Resurgence

But why the resurgence? Glee can be a time capsule to the late 2000s when Journey songs were weirdly relevant, but it’s not just for music fans. Glee can be a show for everyone, as it has the music for all different tastes, it has the humour––whether it be uncomfortable, mean, or ridiculous, it has the reindeer sweaters, and it has the ability to be a great mindless show to watch.

Background TV

Having a show that can play in the background is surprisingly comforting for people. Glee can be a great background TV show with its lighthearted tone and show tunes. It often helps people with completing other tasks if they have something playing in the background. This can actually also help limit doom scrolling; instead of working on a task for five minutes and then scrolling for 20, having a show playing would help keep you engaged and less tempted to pick up your phone. Who knew!

Questionable Media

Now, there are lots of different shows that could be turned on for background TV or that are considered camp, but Glee is truly unlike any other show. From its shocking plotlines that make you think, “How did someone come up with this?” to its heartfelt moments, Glee is a great option to play in the background. Yes, it’s sometimes questionable, but it’s ultimately entertaining.

Why should you be a part of its comeback?

Glee has so many great, witty, and hilarious one-liners that it should be reason enough to watch it. It’s also a great way to discover new music, as it covers rap, hip-hop, broadway songs, pop, rock, and country. If you’re in a music slump, watching this show could be a fun way to get out of it! Glee was quite a progressive show as it played a part in queer history helping to diversify television.

Everyone should watch Glee because it’s a good way of letting go and forgetting about any worries you have. The episodes are about 48 minutes long and can be great background noise or a great distraction. Grab your red slushie, prepare for some jazz hands and squares, and remember – if Sue Sylvester’s not offended by the end of the episode, did you even watch Glee?