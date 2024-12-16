Hanukkah’s Eight Nights and What They Mean to Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hanukkah is a cherished Jewish holiday that is celebrated for eight days and nights, typically in late November or December. This holiday season, Hanukkah will be celebrated from Dec. 25-Jan. 2. This overlap of the first day of Hanukkah and Christmas Day only occurs once every 19 years. While it may be the best-known Jewish holiday, its lesser-known origins, significance, and traditions make it a rich and deeply meaningful occasion in Judaism.

Starting with a brief history, Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple to Judaism in Jerusalem and the miracle of oil that lasted eight days. After the Maccabees, a group of Jewish fighters successfully revolted against the Seleucid Empire and reclaimed the temple; they found only a small vial of consecrated olive oil left to light the temple’s menorah. A miracle occurred and the oil, which was only enough to last one day, continued to burn for eight days. This event is the cornerstone of Hanukkah and symbolizes hope and perseverance. Rooted in the religion of Judaism, the holiday’s story is found in historical texts and celebrated as a symbol of the survival and resilience of the Jewish people. The name “Hanukkah” means “dedication” in Hebrew, referring to the rededication of the Second Temple. It is an important cultural celebration, especially in the modern era, as it’s often associated with family gatherings during the winter months.

Growing up as a Jewish kid in a very non-Jewish area, I took it upon myself to share the celebration of Hanukkah with my classmates. Every year my mother, sister, and I would make potato latkes, making extra for my sister and me to bring to school. I would bring in dreidels (similar to dice, a four-sided spinner with Hebrew letters on each side) and chocolate gelt (chocolate coins)to play the game, dreidel, with my class. Some years I would even bring in the menorah and explain its significance to my classmates. Personally, this was one of the most important parts of the holiday. It was my personal tradition within the traditions of Hanukkah.

I have early memories of sitting around the dining room table and singing the ‘Hanukkah song’, as my sister and I would call it. These are actually blessings that we sing, three on the first night, and two on the next seven nights. My sister and I would bicker over who got to light the candles on the first night, even though every year we ended up taking turns. To me this was the most special part—sitting with my mom, dad, and sister, around the dining room table, lighting the candles. We did this after a family dinner with a side of latkes. After we lit the candles we’d exchange gifts. As I got older, this tradition continued. My sister left for university and sometimes didn’t make it home for all eight nights. Now, in my first year of university, I am so grateful that the eight nights of Hanukkah land in the middle of my winter break.

Reflecting on those early years of Hanukkah, I realize how much those simple, yet meaningful traditions shaped my connection to the holiday and my Jewish identity. Sharing the celebration with my classmates not only made me proud of my heritage but also helped me feel a sense of belonging in a community that did not always reflect my background.

I am so grateful for the memories of sitting around the table with my family, and the joy of lighting the menorah together. Despite my family not always being together in the same place every year during this time, the spirit of Hanukkah continues to bring us together, wherever we are.

As I light the menorah this year, surrounded by my family, I will remember that the true miracle of Hanukkah is not the oil that burned for eight days, but the way these moments of connection and family sustain us, year after year.