Gracie Madigan Abrams is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California, who has quickly established herself as one of the fastest-rising stars in the music industry. With a unique blend of introspective lyrics, emotive storytelling, and a raw, vulnerable vocal style, she has captured the attention of both critics and fans alike.

Abrams made her mark in 2023 with the release of her debut album, Good Riddance. The album, which showcased her ability to balance personal vulnerability with infectious melodies, earned her widespread acclaim and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. This recognition marked a pivotal moment in her career, solidifying her status as a breakout talent in the pop and indie-pop scenes.

Following the success of Good Riddance, Abrams’ musical journey continued to gain momentum. In late June 2024, she released her highly anticipated sophomore album, The Secret of Us. The release was met with even more widespread attention, particularly as one of its singles, “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” exploded on TikTok, propelling Abrams into an even larger spotlight. Abrams followed up with the release of “That’s So True”, which came out on The Secret of Us Deluxe album that included additional live performances. It quickly climbed the charts, eventually landing in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Abrams recently performed both these songs as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in December, with host Chris Rock.

Album Highlights

Beyond her chart-topping hits, The Secret of Us is packed with a collection of standout tracks that showcase Gracie Abrams’ versatility and songwriting depth. One of my personal favourites is “Risk,” which she performed live for the first time on The Tonight Show in late May 2024. Another track that has quickly become a staple on my playlist is “Cool” with its infectious vibe and catchy melody have me hitting repeat again and again. Another standout from the album is “I Knew It, I Know You”. While it’s a slower, more introspective track, it’s one of those songs that manages to get stuck in your head.

If you haven’t already, I also highly recommend giving the entire album a listen because you might just find yourself hooked on her songs, playing them on loop, just like I have.

Taylor Swift Collab

Abrams also had the incredible opportunity to open for Taylor Swift during the final three shows of The Eras Tour in Vancouver this past December. During these performances, the two artists teamed up for stunning mashups of their songs, including “I Love You, I’m Sorry” x “Last Kiss” and “Out of the Woods” x “Us”. And, to top it all off, this year, both Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift have earned Grammy nominations in the same category: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour

The Secret of Us Tour kicked off in early September 2024, and due to overwhelming demand, additional dates were added for a deluxe tour, which features the special guest, musician Role Model. While the tour has expanded, it’s unfortunate that there are no scheduled dates in Canada near Vancouver or Victoria, with the only Canadian tour date being in Toronto. For those on the West Coast, the closest opportunities to catch Abrams live will be her US dates in Los Angeles and Morrison, Colorado. Even though Canadian fans will have to wait a bit longer for a show near them, The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour promises to be an extraordinary experience for those lucky enough to attend.

I love her music because it is very relatable and touching, so if you’re looking for music that you can connect to and listen for days on end, go check out her work! Overall, 2024 was a great year overall for Abrams, and it can only go up from here.