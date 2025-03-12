Goldie Boutilier’s next era featuring her new single  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Feb. 27, 2025, Goldie Boutilier, the Canadian musician posted something mysterious on her Instagram page hinting at a last-minute announcement for new music.

The post was on a black background with pink text reading, “King of Possibilities” and a caption reading “MARCH 5TH” in all caps. You can bet that had my attention. A comment on the post from one of her followers reads, “WE ARE SEATED,” signifying the fan’s excitement about the possibility of new music. She posted again on Feb. 28 mentioning the song and the release date.

Boutilier’s last music release was in September 2024 for her EP titled The Actress. So while not much time has passed, you can bet me and the rest of her fans were SAT while waiting for this new music to be released.

Then, the glorious day of March 5 arrived and “King of Possibilities” was released to the world. I, of course, immediately had to listen to the track by my current favourite Canadian artist. With a run-time of two minutes and thirty-six seconds, this track is short and sexy, fitting in with previous releases by Boutilier.

This track definitely gives strong retro-funk vibes complimented by a slow, groovy tempo to keep you swaying your hips throughout listening. The song is all about the narrator being on a high, alluding to gambling with their choices to take risks so that they can enjoy all the pleasures life has to offer. Lyrics like, “All I wanna do is have a good time / All I wanna do is roll the dice” slide the listener into this bad-girl lifestyle. Boutilier further sets the scene with lyrics like, “Money grows on trees / Sex is in the breeze,” which lets the reader feel the signature sensuality of Boutilier’s music.

I can’t help but feel like this single is a precursor for an upcoming album or EP and I absolutely cannot wait for more music to come out—hopefully in time for a hot-girl summer moment!

Now, if memory serves correctly, I think she may have played a snippet of this song during her tour, “Goldie Boutilier North American Tour (2024)” in September. However, I was too (metaphorically) drunk on Goldie’s singing to fully remember if this is the song she played, but I am choosing to say that it is!

