Get Your Greek On With These Ancient Greek Historical Fiction Novels

Were you a Percy Jackson girl who grew up and longed to feel that same spark again when reading a book? Don’t worry, we are too. So, we have the perfect recommendations for you, from one Greek mythology nerd to another. From popular stories to underground must-reads, prepare to enter a world of magic and myth with these five Greek historical fiction recommendations!

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

Personal Rating: 5 Stars — Goodreads Rating: 4.32 Stars

“‘Have you no more memories?’ I am made of memories. ‘Speak, then.’”

The Song of Achilles was published on Sept. 3, 2011, by author Madeline Miller. This queer novel follows the story of Patroclus, a disgraced Prince who was exiled to Phthia, where he meets, falls in love with, and becomes the closest advisor to “the best of all the Greeks,” Achilles. This story follows many years of the pair’s life, from their childhood to their experiences during the infamous Trojan War.

This novel is widely loved by many, even winning the Orange Prize for Fiction in 2012. The part that makes this book connect to so many is its ability to make you feel—you really get sucked into the story. My main critique of this novel is that most of the characters read as hollow or one-note, with a singular motivation or characteristic that drives them and makes them who they are. Overall, this book is very beautifully written, with very impactful quotes throughout, so be prepared to shed a tear or two.

The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker

Personal Rating: 4.5 Stars — Goodreads Rating: 3.9 Stars

“Great Achilles. Brilliant Achilles, shining Achilles, godlike Achilles… How the epithets pile up. We never called him any of those things; we called him ‘the butcher’.”

The very first sentence of The Silence of the Girls shows that the book isn’t going to praise Achilles as many had grown accustomed to, like with the highly popular novel, The Song of Achilles.

The Silence of the Girls was published on Aug. 30, 2018, by author Pat Barker. This story also follows the events of the Trojan War, but it comes from a far less heard-from perspective: that of Achilles’ concubine, Briseis. This book shares the impact that the war had on women, both impoverished and royal alike.

This was a novel I thoroughly enjoyed. As seen by the quote above, the prose throughout this story is incredibly poetic, with sentences that make you sit back and just think. Even though the characters are shared in a less seemly light, I found every one of them to be more fleshed-out, complex, and ultimately likable. My critiques of this book are quite soft as I loved it overall, but I did feel like the story lulled a little bit in the middle, and I wish there were more moments talking about Briseis herself rather than just her observations of others.

The Silence of the Girls is actually the first book of a trilogy called “The Women of Troy Series,” which also includes The Women of Troy: A Novel, and The Voyage Home. While I haven’t read the other two, I have high hopes for their quality, and they’re definitely on my TBR!

Circe by Madeline Miller

Personal Rating: 5 Stars — Goodreads Rating: 4.2 Stars

“But in a solitary life, there are rare moments when another soul dips near yours, as stars once a year brush the earth. Such a constellation was he to me.”

Another novel by the self-appointed literary genius Madeline Miller, Circe follows the story of the first ancient witch by the same name. After she is banished by her father, Circe lives an immortal life of profound loneliness, marked by the comings and goings of wayward sailors and gods alike.

Published in 2018, Circe is Miller’s second novel, and like The Song of Achilles, is another best-selling hit. The novel explores Circe’s status as an immortal woman living on the outskirts of the world and her growing wonder at the humans that wash upon her island’s shores, including the famed Greek hero, Odysseus.

Circe is a Greek historical fiction you won’t want to miss, exploring themes of grief, motherhood, love, and the eternal question of what it means to be human. Miller is a masterful storyteller, and her prose is exceptional, reading like poetry at times. I can’t recommend this book enough!

Daughters of Sparta by Claire Heywood

Personal Rating: 4 Stars — Goodreads Rating: 3.87 Stars

“She could hear it now, that carefree, careless laughter of boys who know the world is theirs to waste.”

Probably the most underrated novel on this list is Claire Heywood’s Daughters of Sparta, which is a shame because this book is beautiful. Told from the perspectives of the famed daughters of Ancient Sparta, Klytemnestra and Helen (more commonly known as Helen of Troy). The story follows the sisters from childhood to their adult years, offering insight into the lives of two of the most famed mythical women in history, detailing an unheard voice and perspective to the events surrounding and leading up to the Trojan War.

Heywood crafts a narrative that explores what exactly it means to be a woman in these ancient times, not shying away from the isolating and harsh reality of the true circumstances. The title of the novel is especially moving, as both Klytemnestra and Helen eventually have come to be known in association with their lovers’ kingdoms, despite being born into one of the strongest states in Greece. Heywood’s decision to focus on the sisters as individuals, rather than solely wives and consorts, highlights the great strength that lies in these famed women, which often gets ignored by history.

This novel is underrated and is deserving of love. A compelling, thoughtful story, Daughters of Sparta is a must-add to your to-read list.

The Persian Boy by Mary Renault

Personal Rating: 4.5 Stars — Goodreads Rating: 4.18 Stars

“One must live as if it would be forever, and as if one might die each moment. Always both at once.”

If you want to get your heart broken by two more ancient gays, then boy, do I have the novel for you. Taking a step away from myth, The Persian Boy by Mary Renault is one of the most “accurate” historical fiction novels on this list. Pulling from ancient texts by Plato and other Greek authors, and detailing true, traceable events, this novel explores the relationship between Alexander the Great and his lover, Bagoas.

Told from the perspective of Bagoas, the novel follows the young boy from his childhood until well…later (no spoilers here). As a young boy, Bagoas is captured by his father’s enemies, castrated, and sold to the king of Persia, Darius III. Later, when Persia is conquered, Bagoas is part of a war prize gifted to Alexander as a bid for mercy by Darius. As Bagoas becomes a servant to Alexander, the two grow close over time and fall in love.

Renault’s prose echoes that of Miller’s, detailing a doomed love story in the most poetic of fashions. If you’re a history buff like me, then you probably have some sort of idea how Bagoas and Alexander’s story ends, but regardless of the probable tears, you would be doing yourself a disservice by not taking a chance on this book.

Greek historical and mythological retellings have been on the rise for a while now, and for good reason. The Ancient Greeks were nothing if not compelling storytellers with a rich history that has (and will continue to) inspire stories for generations to come. From The Silence of the Girls to The Persian Boy, there’s an ancient-inspired novel out there for everyone, and we hope our list gave you a few options that’ll make you hungry for more.