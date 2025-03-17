Get Lucky With These Five St. Patrick’s Day-Inspired Sex Positions 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking to get lucky this St. Patrick’s Day? Look no further because we have five unique sex positions that are leprechaun-approved. From positions like “Pot of Gold” to “The Irish Jig,” these positions are sure to (sham)rock your world!

Over the Rainbow

Somewhere over the rainbow, there’s a couple having some adventurous fun this St. Patrick’s Day! Though Over the Rainbow is one of the more challenging ones, this position is not as hard as it may sound. Compared to the real deal, the end of this rainbow can actually be reached. It starts with the giver standing and the receiver in the push-up position in front, facing away from their partner. The giver then lifts the receiver’s legs up, like they’re about to enter a naked, sexy wheelbarrow race. After inserting themselves, the receiver lifts their hips as high as possible to make the iconic rainbow arch with their body.

Pot of Gold

This position will leave you feeling golden! Pot of Gold is simple: it starts with the giver sitting in a crisscross position. The receiver then sits in the giver’s lap and wraps their legs around their partner’s torso, resembling a modified cowgirl position. The two intertwined bodies create the pot, and we all know what the gold is. Jackpot!

The Four-Leaf Clover

In this position, everything is oral. With two points of connection and four body parts collectively in use, the four-leaf clover will leave you feeling jiggy. This position starts with the first partner lying on their back. The second partner then lays on top in the opposite direction. Both partners then give each other oral, leaving both involved feeling extra lucky, any day of the year.

Lucky Charm

This position will have both partners feeling like they’ve tasted the rainbow. You can picture this position as a backwards missionary. The receiver is on top of the giver who is lying on their back. The receiver should then wrap the top of their body around their partner, so that they are face to face, while the giver holds their waist and thrusts upwards into them. This position allows the receiver’s g-spot to be hit, just like finding a lucky charm in a bowl of cereal.

The Irish Jig

This position is one of the more fun sex moves, as it leaves the giver with more control over creativity than usual. Much like a dance, the giver will begin standing. Next, the receiver will wrap their arms around their partner’s neck and jump up, so the giver is holding on to the bottom of the receiver and the legs of the receiver are pointed out over the giver’s arms, toes pointed much like an Irish dancer, near shoulder level. After insertion, this position can be practiced free-standing, against a wall, in the shower, or any other place both partners feel like exploring!

At the end of a long fun day of St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans, grab your lucky charm, leave the green apparel at the door, and enjoy yourself with these holiday-inspired sex positions. With drinking involved, remember to always prioritize open communication and consent in every sexual encounter. Now, go have fun because it’s time to paddy!