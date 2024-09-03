Free U Vic Events To Look Out For This September 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the new academic year approaches, we’re here to make sure you’re in the loop with all the exciting, free events UVic has to offer this fall. This September there’s no shortage of opportunities to get involved in campus life, meet new friends, and have a great time––all without spending a cent. Whether you’re looking to join a new club or a movie night is more your speed, these events offer something for everyone. These must-attend events are guaranteed to make the start of your semester unforgettable.

SUB Fair

Sept. 4 – 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at UVic Student Union Building

If you’re like me and enjoy free swag and special deals, you won’t want to miss the SUB Fair! From Sept. 4-6, located just outside the Student Union Building (SUB), various SUB businesses and local vendors will be gathered from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. You won’t want to miss out on the exclusive SUB Deal Book which is full of different deals and special offers, such as coupons that are specifically for students. There’ll be surprises, great deals, and lots of fun. Plus it’s a free event so no registration is needed, just show up!

Movie In the Quad – Mamma Mia

Sept. 5, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the UVic Quad

My, my, how can I resist a movie night? Brought to you by the University of Victoria Student’s Society (UVSS), this year’s Movie in the Quad is none other than Mamma Mia! So grab a blanket and some friends and join us in the UVic Quad outside the McPherson Library to watch the iconic sing-a-long film. At 8 p.m., once it’s dark enough, the movie will be presented on a pop-up inflatable screen, big enough for all to enjoy the movie magic. This event is completely free and registration is not needed. Popcorn is also being given out in exchange for a donation to the UVSS Food Bank, so don’t forget your nonparishables.

Thunderfest

Sept. 6, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at UVic (Opening Celebration), 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Women’s and Men’s Soccer Games)

Presented by Vikes Nation as THE kick-off festival of the school year, Thunderfest starts at noon on Sept. 6 on the Quad. There’ll be over 90 booths with giveaways, fun games, food trucks, live DJ music, and more! Thunderfest is a great way to learn about various Vikes Recreation clubs and programming, meet some of the Varsity team players, and then when it wraps up at 4 p.m., head over to the home-opener Vikes soccer game later that evening at Centennial Stadium. All student tickets to the Vikes soccer games are sold out, but the activities on the quad are open to anyone and do not require registration! If you were one of the lucky students who managed to snag a ticket to the soccer games, you won’t want to forget to fill out the official ThunderPass to receive a free Vikes Nation t-shirt and the chance to win a prize at the soccer game later. Did I mention it is all completely free?

Clubs and Course Union Days

Sept. 11 – 12, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at UVic Student Union Building

The Clubs and Course Union Days are the perfect opportunity to branch out and find where you fit within the UVic community. Joining clubs and course unions is one of the best ways to make friends on campus, so this event is a must! Located outside and inside the Student Union Building (SUB) on Sept. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., you will find clubs and course unions representing various interests including different majors, sports, arts, religions, advocacy, and more. This event is completely free and registration is not needed; even better, many groups will also have games to play, raffles to enter, or freebies they’re giving out. Her Campus x UVic will also have a booth set up on both days, so come by anytime to ask us your questions, meet our team, or just say hi.

UVic Pet Cafe

Sept. 18, 2:30 p.m – 4 p.m. at UVic Multifaith Centre, recurring Wednesdays

After the busy first two weeks of the semester, between the various events, orientations, and courses, it can feel overwhelming and stressful which is where the Pet Cafe comes in. Every Wednesday, starting Sept. 18, between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., visit the UVic Multifaith Centre for free snacks, coffee, and dogs to pet. It’s a drop-in, free event with all the adorable dogs you could imagine. It’s a great place to de-stress, make friends, and enjoy the comfort of animals you might have had to leave at home. The dogs are all registered therapy animals and volunteer with the Pacific Animal Therapy Society (PATS). It’s a favorite event of mine and one that I always try to find time for.



As September comes to pass at UVic, you will find the campus buzzing with free back-to-school events for you! The few events we covered are just the tip of the iceberg, so stay up to date with the UVic and UVSS event calendars to ensure you don’t miss any of the upcoming fun. From the swag-filled SUB fair to the soothing UVic Pet Cafe, there are dozens of opportunities to dive into the university experience this fall, all without breaking the bank. So be sure to mark your calendars and be ready to explore new interests and make new friends!