Four Halloween-Inspired Sex Positions That Could Raise the Dead

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m calling all the monsters this spooky season to try out some ghoulishly good Halloween-inspired sex positions. So, grab some candy, get your BOO thang, and get started, because these positions are sure to leave you screaming!

The Black Cat

This position is sure to work you into a feline frenzy! The Black Cat is a simple position to execute, a slight modification to the classic Doggy position. It starts with the receiver in Doggy position, while staying on their knees, they then lie on their chest and extend their arms forward. Similar to the Anahatasana yoga pose, the receiver will achieve the look of a stretching cat. Bonus points if you are wearing black lingerie. The Black Cat will leave you feeling purrrrfect!

Vampire’s Bite

It was love at first bite! Live out your best Twilight fantasies with the Vampire’s Bite! The position starts with the giver sitting up with their legs outstretched in front of them. The receiver then sits on their lap, however comfortable, and tilts their neck to one side. This gives the receiver space to kiss, lick, or even bite their neck, if you two are feeling adventurous. It’s sure to leave you feeling fang-tastic!

The Witch’s Cauldron

The Witch’s Cauldron makes riding that broomstick even better. The position is easy to achieve: It starts with the giver sitting either criss-cross or with their legs out in front of them. Then the receiver sits on their lap, wrapping both of their legs and arms around the giver’s torso and neck, respectively. The space between your bodies creates the cauldron, and best believe things will be heating up! You will be serving BWE: big witch energy!

The Mummy

The Mummy is sure to leave them under your curse! This is a must-try position, and luckily for you, fairly easy to execute. It starts with the receiver lying flat on their stomach with their legs together and their arms by their sides, resembling a mummy. The giver then straddles their legs and penetrates them from behind. If you want the full mummy experience, try wrapping the receiver up a little bit!

Ghouls just want to have fun! And fun they will have with these four, frightfully delightful positions! However, it’s important to remember to prioritize consent and safety in all intimate interactions. Now go have fun; I can already tell, you’ve got that hex appeal!