Five Underrated Television Shows to Check Out This Reading Break!

While professors, parents, and your more responsible friends might suggest you use your reading break to study, I’m here to tell you to ignore their advice. Instead, take the week to kick back, catch up on sleep, and binge-watch these five exhilarating television shows. From docu-series and dramas to thrillers and animated series, there’s sure to be a feature that’ll fit your fancy. So keep your eyes glued to the screen and you’re certain to find a series that’ll make your reading break media frenzy go wild.

Content Warning: Violence and gore

Who doesn’t love a docuseries? Chimp Crazy is an HBO original series directed and produced by Eric Goode, the same producer who created the 2020, two-season show Tiger King—though I found Chimp Crazy to be the far more enjoyable series. This four-part documentary follows the life of “Chimpanzee Mom” and exotic animal supplier, Tonia Haddix. You may know one of her chimps, Tonka, as he appears in many famous movies and shows including George of the Jungle, Babe: Pig In the City, and Buddy. But things take a turn for the worse when Haddix begins being investigated by local law enforcement and the animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). This show is sure to keep you on your toes, while also highlighting the real issue with owning exotic animals as pets.

Content Warning: Nudity, sexual content, drug usage, and profanity

Through a few adamant recommendations from a friend’s mom, I discovered this show. Released in 2021, Behind Her Eyes may be the most underrated show on this list. This psychological thriller was based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough. Filled with so many twists and turns, a synopsis of this show is hard to describe. This show follows our main character, Louise, as she engages in a torrid affair with her new boss, Dr. David Ferguson, and also mistakenly becomes best friends with David’s wife, Adele. Unfortunately, this summary can’t even begin to encompass the insanity that really ensues in this short and shocking series. This is definitely worth the watch!

With only six 50-minute episodes, I finished this Netflix series in record time. While the first few episodes are slower and maybe a little confusing, the series quickly picks up around episode three, keeping you on the edge of your seat until the very last minute.

Content Warning: Alcoholism, domestic violence, and profanity

While Maid is decently well-known, I feel that it doesn’t get the hype that it truly deserves. Margaret Qualley stars in this moving and complex TV mini-series. Released on Oct. 1, 2021, this Netflix original series follows the story of Alex, a young mother who tries to provide a better life for her daughter and herself after escaping from an abusive relationship. Maid was based on Stephanie Land’s memoir, published in 2019, entitled Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive—though I have not read it yet, it is most definitely on my TBR list.

I would recommend checking out some in-depth content warnings as this drama series covers many heavy topics including domestic abuse, homelessness, complex family relationships, substance abuse, and more. But despite all of that, I still found this series to be incredibly inspiring and it’s one of my favourite shows to date.

For any UVic students reading, did you know that much of this show was filmed on or around Vancouver Island? While watching the show you will notice many iconic Victoria locations including The Duke Saloon, the Swartz Bay Terminal, Little June, and even the Cadboro-Gyro Park just down the street from UVic!

Content Warning: Kidnapping, violence, gore, and profanity

So, I want to start off by saying that The OA doesn’t have an ending. The end of season two was a clear set-up for a wildly thrilling season three, but then tragedy struck. This 2016 Netflix original series was cancelled on a cliffhanger, allegedly due to production costs and viewership concerns. Now, I need you to hear me out, this show is so good that you should watch it anyway.

The OA begins with the reappearance of our blind protagonist, Prairie Johnson. After going missing seven years prior, she returns to her hometown with severe scarring on her back, her vision miraculously restored, and no memory of herself or what has happened to her. This show’s plotline is so complex and so compelling that you will not regret watching it, even with the lack of closure. Seriously, watch the show! And then be prepared to join the ranks of superfans, praying and begging we will get to see Prairie on our big screens once again.

Content Warning: Animated nudity, violence, gore, profanity, and drug usage

The Midnight Gospel is something special. Though I’ve heard a little bit of talk surrounding this show, it deserves much more recognition than it gets. This Netflix original series is the perfect mix of action, adventure, comedy, and sci-fi, with incredibly deep and moving philosophical conversations. Through eight intense 20-minute episodes, this show follows Clancy, an intergalactic podcaster, who travels through different universes to interview individuals about their unique worlds. On top of amazingly well-written dialogue, this show has beautiful, compelling, and sometimes hilarious animation that will certainly capture your attention.

So, there you have it—five thrilling shows to binge-watch over your reading break! Forget about stressing over textbooks and tests, and instead indulge in some well-deserved downtime. Whether you’re in the mood for a wild docuseries or a beautifully animated adventure is more your speed, these picks have you covered. So, don’t wait, go run for your remote, and get comfy with some blankets and snacks. You can thank me later!