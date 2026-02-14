Five Rom-Coms to Watch to Celebrate Gal/Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and although it’s a holiday I don’t really find myself participating in, I do have a love for romantic comedies. Whether you want to settle down with a light-hearted movie with your hubby, or get together with your group of gals for some fun movie-watching, then my five favourite rom-coms are sure to give you a great place to get started.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding – 2002

It’s hard to choose favourites when it comes to this list, but if I have to pick the most iconic and quotable, My Big Fat Greek Wedding easily takes first place. My family has rewatched this movie more times than I can count; it’s a cult classic in my house. Toula Portokalos, the daughter of Greek immigrants, is determined to make a change to her less-than-satisfactory life. As she finds a new job, undergoes the classic movie makeover, and furthers her education, everything has seemingly fallen into place…until she meets Ian. Ian, who comes from a calm, chill, comparatively bland family, and most importantly, is not Greek. Toula’s relationship with Ian becomes strained by the opinions of her large, nosy family. Filled with subtle humour and a commentary on the joys and struggles of living in a large family, My Big Fat Greek Wedding will surely have you doubling over in laughter and feeling all warm and fuzzy. A perfect movie for a girls’ night IMO.

Holidate – 2020

The newest release on this list, Holidate, has remained an underrated film (as far as I know) across lists of fave rom-coms. I have no idea why, though—as much as I don’t really enjoy modern rom-coms, Holidate is not included in my hate list. The premise of the movie centers around two strangers, Sloane and Jackson, who meet by chance and discuss how much they hate being the single one at holiday celebrations. The pair make a deal to be each other’s platonic “holidate” for special occasions, until, of course, they find a real partner. However, things go awry when their purely platonic arrangement starts to develop into something less and less friendly. Starring Emma Roberts as Sloane and Luke Bracey as Jackson, this pair of actors have great chemistry and get into all sorts of mishaps on screen. This movie is my claim to niche-rom-com- recommendation fame, and hopefully it can be yours too once you watch it.

When Harry Met Sally – 1989

An unbeatable classic, When Harry Met Sally is the absolute GOAT of rom-coms. As the name would suggest, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) meet when they carpool together to New York after graduating from university in Chicago. The pair debate the topic of male and female friendships and whether or not these pairings can ever truly be platonic. When the two get to New York, they separate, but continue to run into each other over the next decade, slowly becoming friendlier with each other. The pair see each other through several life-changing events and eventually get to the point where they have to answer the dreaded question: can men and women ever truly be just friends? Another quotable classic, this film should be at the top of your list. Even if you’re not the biggest rom-com fan, this movie is hard not to appreciate.

This movie might be the funniest on this list. Filled with a stacked cast including Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone, this movie was crafted to be an iconic blockbuster, and boy, is it. I remember watching this movie randomly one night with my dad, not knowing what to expect at all, and when I tell you there is a plot twist in this movie that will leave you gasping for air after laughing so hard, I mean it. This film follows multiple storylines, all centred around crazy, stupid (that’s right, you guessed it), love: the complicated, messy, and all-consuming emotion that can both save and hurt people. The main storyline follows Cal (Carell) as he attempts to re-enter the dating scene after an unexpected separation from his wife and high school sweetheart, Emily (Moore). Suave playboy Jacob (Gosling) makes it his mission to help Cal get lucky, but it’s not an easy task (however, it makes for some great entertainment). If you need a good laugh or simply want to lust over Ryan Gosling, then this movie is definitely for you.

A teenage classic, this Shakespeare-inspired early 2000s rom-com is perfect for getting in the Valentine’s Day spirit. Starring Amanda Bynes and heartthrob Channing Tatum, Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is set at an American prep school’s soccer academy. When Viola (Bynes) is denied the chance to form a soccer team at her school, she dresses up as her twin brother and takes his place at his new prep academy, trading places with him after he runs off to London to pursue music. As Viola attempts to keep her true identity hidden during soccer training, she finds herself falling hard for her roommate and fellow athlete, Duke Orsino (Tatum). Cute, cheesy, nostalgic, and funny, She’s the Man is a perfect choice for a movie night.

Honourable Mention: Midnight in Paris

Now, while Midnight in Paris doesn’t technically count as a rom-com, it’s still romantic and happens to have comedic moments. I couldn’t write this list and not somehow mention this film, as it’s one of my favourite movies of all time. Another star-studded cast, Gil (Owen Wilson) travels with his fiancée (Rachel McAdams) to visit her parents in Paris. While lamenting over his career choice as a Hollywood script-writing sell-out, he stumbles into 1920s Paris and meets famous writers, artists, and musicians. This chance encounter with some of history’s most brilliant artistic minds renews Gil’s passion for writing and gives him the push he needs to finish the novel he’s been working on. Cinematic, romantic, and filled with dry humour, this movie, despite being a formal rom-com, is absolutely Valentine’s Day worthy.

I hope this list has given you some great new movies to add to your watch list! Happy Valentine’s Day!