Victoria is a place for outdoor enthusiasts to play—and while there are definitely some great outdoor spots that are worthy of a list of their own, there are also a ton of indoor spots to satisfy your socializing heart while being unique to the island.

An understated classic downtown, I honestly wish I got out to this spot more often. For a cheap $7 you can come to this spot, commonly referred to as the “Board Game Cafe” to munch on some quality snacks while getting your game on. With almost a thousand games to choose from (I’m serious) there truly is something for everyone here, and the staff can also help you pick!

Their menu offers a wide range of snacks, from popcorn to pizzas, and alcoholic and booze-free spirits to keep you satisfied. I recommend their $7.50 milkshakes that have a lot of flavours for you to choose from, even boozy milkshakes to top it all off. If you’re a gambler or looking to live on the edge, you can also roll their 20-sided die for $6 to get a mystery shot, all you have to ask for is to “Roll for the galaxy”.

If you’re a little bit of a history fan, an architecture lover, or just desperate to get more familiar with the lore in your community, I highly recommend the castle. Open from Wednesday to Sunday, students can buy their tour tickets for $18.50 as long as they’re 18+ with valid ID. Here you have the option to do a guided or self-guided tour. I personally prefer the self-guided because I like to take my time and soak up all of the details.

They give you a brochure upon entry that has detailed blueprints of the house, including the purpose and history of each room. The castle started being built in 1887 by the Dunsmuir family and features a Romanesque revival style that was popular in the Victorian Era. So take a step back in time by heading over to Craigdarroch!

Although I’ve never personally been to the bug zoo, it is on my bucket list. For $12 you can get a student ticket with a valid ID and interact with all sorts of bugs and insects. You can buy tickets at the door and spend as long as you’d like with these critters. Open until 4 p.m., this is definitely a daytime activity, but it’s an unique way to get out of the house and see something new. Upon arrival, an educator will guide you through this mini zoo and give you the chance to see over 50 species.

Okay, clearly I’m a fan of interactive games. Quazar’s is an 80s-inspired arcade that you can check out for a cheap indoor activity to do with a few friends. There’s also something inherently nostalgic about getting special tokens to play their games with. I also highly recommend checking out my personal favourite—their pinball machines! With many different popular themed machines and a competitive leaderboard to keep you going, these games have gotten me and my friends hooked!

Prices here vary depending on how many tokens you want. Tokens are 50 cents a piece, and the classic arcade games are typically 1-2 tokens per round, with the pinball machines being higher at 2-3 per game. It’s also worth noting that while you can buy limited drinks from this venue, they are an alcohol-free establishment.

Fan Tan Alley – Chinatown

While technically not fully indoors, this option allows you to do a bit of walking and exploring while also being able to seek out covered shelter in all of the many little shops along this street. From a record store, a thrift store, a gemstone jewellery store and even an umbrella store, there are plenty of unique thrills to peruse in this alley. Afterwards, you can also head into the main streets in Chinatown to get some bubble tea or ramen from one of the local spots.

There are plenty of other options beyond this list to check out on a rainy day or when you’re sick of being outside in the elements in Victoria. There are Horror Escape, Axe and Grind, The Haunted Manor Mini Golf + Ping Pong Lounge, and local breweries to tickle your fancy.