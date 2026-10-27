Five Halloween Costumes I Better Not See Outside This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is a time of year when people’s creativity can really shine, or sometimes get them into trouble… One of my favourite things—as I’m sure is for many people—is seeing everyone’s costumes. However, year after year, I see people opting to wear costumes that seem to be designed specifically to ragebait me, so take a read and see if you agree with me or not.

Sexy Religious Figures

This one is a bit of a given, but I still find it needs to be said. Year after year, someone decides to dress as a sexy nun or sinful priest, and frankly, not only is it overdone, but it’s crass. I’m not religious whatsoever, but even I can acknowledge that it steps over the line. Plus, every time someone does this costume, it’s because they bought it from a Halloween Costume store. Like, if you’re going to go through the effort of spending your hard-earned money on a costume, make sure it’s actually a good one, and not something that makes you look brainless.

The Lorax

Ok…this one is controversial, but I’m so sick of seeing the Lorax costume every year. Like, we get it, it was funny; now it’s boring and annoying. My only exception to this is if you’re doing the Lorax as part of a group costume with, like, the Onceler, or the forest creatures. Besides that, can we just retire this costume already? Please. Like actually, you’re not funny.

Slutty Schoolgirl

Probably another given, but yet again, people still be dressing up as this. Fetishizing young girls is bad enough, but turning it into a sexy Halloween costume takes it to another level. If you’re looking for a quick DIY costume with a plaid skirt and still want to play into the young adult category, instead of dressing up as a sexualized child, might I suggest going as Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill, or perhaps Cher Horowitz from Clueless, any of the Mean Girls characters, or even an Upper West-sider from Gossip Girl. You can dress up as a young character, but please, just keep it a little classy. I know Halloween and classy don’t necessarily go hand in hand, but sexualizing kids is just a tad much, right?

Hunter and Deer Couple Costume

This is a newer one that’s been popping up lately, and to put it bluntly, I’m not messing with it. Separately? Yes, it’s a vibe. But together? Like, look, ‘aw, my partner wants to shoot me.’Just dress up as Ghostface and Sidney if you really want that vibe. The Hunter x Deer costume is just so #Repulicancore that it makes me cringe.

Hot Cop

Ok, another controversial one I know, but I’m sick of seeing cops out and about. If I hear someone say to me, “You’re under arrest for looking too hot” or “You’re under arrest for disturbing the peace in my pants,” I will actually jug-punch you. Cops are just so overdone, plus, why would you want to dress up as the literal party-poopers? Like, can we leave the hot cops back in 2015, please? I’ll give you a treat (like a lollipop or something).

Honourable Mention: Wings?

This one is a bit general, but I’m getting a bit annoyed by all the winged costumes out there. Especially if you’re hitting up a club or house party, because best believe you’re smacking every single person within three feet of you with your Dollar Tree wings, and it’s annoying as hell. I love a Devil x Angel duo, but maybe we can try and make the wings a little smaller or maybe just leave ‘em at home; I promise, you and everyone around you will be grateful.

Look, at the end of the day, wear what you want; this is just my opinion. Will I be judging you if I see you wearing these costumes? Yes, but who cares. Just have fun, be safe, and make smart choices.