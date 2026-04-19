Films You Didn’t Know Were Filmed on Vancouver Island 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lights, camera… Vancouver Island? This large British Columbia island has been the setting for more famous films than you might realize. As someone who only moved to Victoria a few years ago, it’s surprising to discover how many of my childhood favourites share the same backdrop as my everyday life.

Hoa hoa hoa! For anyone who has somehow missed the past two decades, The Twilight Saga is a hugely popular book series based on the bestselling books by Stephie Meyer. The story follows high school student Bella Swan (played by Kristen Stewart) as she becomes caught in a love triangle between vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner).

Although the films are primarily set in the small town of Forks, Washington, they weren’t actually filmed there. Instead, production took place across various parts of Oregon and British Columbia. As you can guess by its presence in this article, one of the major filming locations was on Vancouver Island, more specifically, Tofino.

In The Twilight Saga: New Moon, the second movie out of the five, while Bella is coping with Edward leaving, Jacob brings her to La Push Beach. While La Push is a real location in Washington, the scenes were actually filmed at Incinerator Rock on Long Beach, Tofino. Tofino is once again seen in the third film, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, serving as the setting for one of the film’s most memorable moments: Edward proposing to Bella in a meadow of purple wildflowers.

Get your backpacks ready because class is in session! The X-Men movies are set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where a group of superheroes, known as “mutants”, fight to protect a world that doesn’t welcome them. The man responsible for this group is Professor Charles Xavier and his School for Gifted Youngsters. His boarding school trains young mutants to understand, control, and use their powers for good.

This very special academy was filmed at Hatley Castle in Colwood, better known as Royal Roads University. Movies including X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and Deadpool all feature the gorgeous interior and exterior of Hatley Park’s iconic Edwardian estate. So, yes, this means both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have both been to Vancouver Island!

I mean, as an avid reader and writer, of course, I’m obsessed with Little Women. Little Women is a film adapted from the classic American novel by Louisa May Alcott, which follows the story of the four March sisters as they grow from children to women. This iconic book has had many beloved adaptations, but among them is the 1994 adaptation, which features big names such as Winona Ryder as Jo, Kirsten Dunst as Amy, Claire Danes as Beth, Susan Sarandon as Marmee, and Christian Bale as Laurie.

When I found out that this film was primarily shot on Vancouver Island, it’s an understatement to say that I was over the moon. Some notable filming locations include Craigdarroch Castle, where Jo and Laurie first meet at the ball, Humboldt Street, which they covered in mud to hide the pavement, and Cobble Hill as the exterior of the March House.

From beach to castle, Vancouver Island has proven it can play just about any role on screen. Next time you go to the movie theatre, keep your eyes peeled!