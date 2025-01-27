The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many university students live on their own and take care of themselves, and something that not many have considered is what to do in the face of an emergency. That’s why I have compiled a list of essentials to include in an emergency kit. I know it’s hard to think about something happening, however, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

What is an emergency kit you may ask? An emergency kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency. This kit is designed to help you survive for 72 hours in an emergency.

The purpose of an emergency kit or a “to-go” bag is to be prepared in case you need to leave your home immediately or stay at home during an emergency. Because of the bomb cyclone that hit Victoria on Tuesday, November 19th, I was persuaded to make my own to-go bag. Not only is it great to be prepared, but it’s also nice not having to worry about gathering supplies during an emergency. Victoria has a one-in-three chance of experiencing a damaging earthquake because British Columbia is the most seismically active part of Canada. The impact of an earthquake increases the risk of a tsunami as well.

The 3 Essentials: Food, Water, and Hygiene

Water, food, and hygiene are some of the most important things to consider when building a kit. Each person needs at least four litres of water per day. So, for the case of a 72-hour kit, it should include 12 litres of water. Because you should be able to carry this bag, I recommend leaving the water next to it. This water should be stored in a cool, dark place in washed and disinfected bottles that are easy to carry. If you have pets, it’s recommended to store approximately 30 millilitres of water per kilogram of the animal’s weight for each day.

Having clean drinking water is so important on a daily basis—if it fits within your budget, you could also purchase a LifeStraw. A LifeStraw is a portable water filtration and purification device that filters up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water without using iodine, chlorine or other chemicals. They don’t require batteries and are easy to carry and transport.

Non-perishable food is another essential item that must be included in your emergency to-go bag. The Government of Canada recommends preparing a minimum of three days worth of food per individual. A manual can opener is another essential and will enable you to actually consume the food. In all the videos I’ve watched, a consensus of buying goods you’ll actually eat is heavily encouraged. I can’t imagine opening my to-go bag and having to choke down something I don’t want to eat.

Some goods you can include are: dry pasta, beans, rice, grains, canned beans, soups, and snacks like granola bars, dried fruit or trial mix. Another thing I would suggest is including a treat such as a bag of candy, a chocolate bar, or even a can of soda. This addition is more for fun, however, it may be nice to have a treat in the face of an emergency. Having gummy bears or something sweet to share will help everyone stay as calm as they can, or at least provide a distraction

For your hygiene, it’s recommended to include hand sanitizer, wipes, non-medical masks, soap, personal hygiene products, trash bags, tissues, and toilet paper. If you have any prescriptions or medication you take often, including those is necessary. It’s recommended if you wear eyeglasses, to keep an extra pair in the kit.

First aid kits are another item that you should include in your kit. Gauze, bandaids, tape, and antibacterial ointment are typically included in pre-made first-aid kits, as well as antiseptic wipes and gloves.

It’s also recommended that you include copies of critical records in a waterproof, sealable bag. For my kit, I put my expired passport as well as an old health card I had from the hospital. Other documents you might consider including are bank account records, photographic identification, critical medical records, and an emergency contact list.

Because it’s impossible to predict what the weather will be like in the state of an emergency, it’s recommended to be prepared for all types. A hat, a pair of gloves, and a sweater are great for keeping you warm. A pair of comfortable shoes that you’re able to walk in is another item you should include in your kit.

Extras

Miscellaneous items that are recommended are flashlights and extra batteries, candles, matches in a waterproof container, a lighter, a multi-tool, battery-powered or hand-crank radio, and enough cash to cover up to two weeks of expenses, if possible.

Other items I included in my own kit are a deck of cards, batteries, hand warmers, coloured pencils, colouring books, a notebook, a little stuffed animal, and a power bank.

Plus, items that bring you comfort are always great to have. I recall back in elementary school when we were making earthquake kits, it was always recommended to include a photo of your family and friends.

I know it’s scary to think about an emergency or natural disaster happening. However, it is so important to be prepared as the world is an unpredictable place. I hope this list can inspire you to make your own go-bag or emergency kit, as it is an essential part of living on your own.