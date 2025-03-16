e.l.f’s Best Dupes to Keep Your Look Budget Friendly 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

Why spend $50 on a single makeup product when you can get nearly the same thing for a fraction of the price? e.l.f Cosmetics has made a name for itself by delivering high-quality formulas that rival luxury brands without the ridiculous price tag. The brand provides vegan, cruelty-free products, meaning they do not conduct animal testing, whereas many luxury cosmetic brands do.

From primers that keep your makeup in place all day to setting sprays that will last all night, e.l.f. has mastered the art of dupes (aka duplicates). These products have highly similar formulas and packaging, making them easy to identify. Just because you have a tight beauty budget doesn’t mean you have to settle for breakouts, less pigment, or overall lesser-quality makeup. Let’s take a look at all of e.l.f.’s best dupes.

Skin Prep

The e.l.f. Holy Hydration Thirst Burst Drops Brightening Serum ($16 CAD) is a cheaper option for the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Serum ($47.50 CAD) that will leave your skin just as hydrated and glowy.

The e.l.f. Suntouchable Woah Glow Primer ($18.99) is a translucent sunscreen that feels the same on your skin as the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen ($52 CAD).

Base

The e.l.f. Power Grip Primer ($13 CAD) is extremely similar to the Milk Hydro Grip Primer ($52 CAD) but provides an even tackier finish which will help makeup stick to your face.

The e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($18 CAD) is a dupe for the viral Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter ($66.50 CAD), with nearly the same formula that blends in just as well on your skin.

The e.l.f. Camo CC Cream ($20) is a foundation with SPF in the formula and is almost exactly the same as the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full Coverage Colour Correcting Foundation ($64 CAD).

The e.l.f. Bronzing Drops Tinted Serum ($16) is a great alternative to the viral Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops ($53 CAD) that will leave you with a glowing, bronzed finish.

Blush, Contour, Concealer and Bronzer

The e.l.f. Halo Glow Beauty Wand ($12 CAD) in the shade “Rosé you Slay” is a beautiful mix of blush and highlight that replicates the look of the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand ($57 CAD).

The e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush ($9) offers nearly an exact match in shades and pigment to a fan favourite, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($35 CAD).

Similarly, the e.l.f. Camo Liquid Bronzer & Contour ($9) offers a cooler shade range and an extremely similar formula to the new Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Contour ($38 CAD).

The e.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer ($9) has nearly replicated the coverage and shade range of the highly popular Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($43 CAD).

Lashes and Brows

The e.l.f. Brow Laminating Gel ($10 CAD) is a wonderful brow tool with a smaller applicator than the Refy Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel ($32.50 CAD), which is helpful for styling.

The e.l.f. Lash ‘N Roll Mascara ($8), is a close duplicate of the Benefit Get Rollin Super-Curling & Lifting Mascara ($46 CAD).

Setting Spray

The e.l.f. Stay All Night Mist ($14 CAD) offers the same features as the viral Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray ($49 CAD), helping makeup last all day and night without breaking the bank.

Lips

The e.l.f. Squeeze Me Moisturizing Lip Balm ($6) which comes in many scents and will leave you with shiny lips is a great alternative for the Laneige Lip Glowy Lightweight Hydration Balm ($25.50 CAD).

The e.l.f. Holy Hydration Lip Mask ($9 CAD) will hydrate your lips and leave a glossy finish, a great alternative to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($32.50 CAD).

The e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil ($10 CAD) will make your lips look plump and glossy, a viral alternative for the Dior Lip Glow Oil ($54 CAD) .

When it comes to makeup, quality doesn’t require a hefty price tag. e.l.f. Cosmetics has proven time and time again that affordable makeup can still deliver high-quality formulas that rival luxury brands. Whether you need a gripping primer, a pigmented, blendable blush, or a setting spray that will last all night, e.l.f.’s dupes offer the same benefits at a fraction of the price. So, why spend more when you can get nearly the same look for significantly less?