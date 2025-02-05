Conflict in Gaza: Unpacking Canada’s Role in the Crisis

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Vic chapter.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, a terrorist organization in Gaza, has been violent and ongoing over the past few decades. To give a brief overview, Palestinians in Gaza have been facing a blockade (imposed by the Israelis during the 1967 Israel-Palestine war), preventing the movement of goods and trade through the country. This has led to extreme poverty and unemployment in Gaza. Back on Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched a violent attack on Israel around the borders of Gaza, resulting in about 1,200 Israeli deaths and over 250 Israeli hostages taken. Israel then responded with a large-scale attack on Gaza, leading to significant damage and about 46,700 deaths.

Ceasefire in Gaza

Hamas and Israel have finally agreed to a ceasefire with terms of releasing hostages from both sides on Jan. 19, 2025. This was a major breakthrough after 15 months of war. The Israeli government confirmed the ceasefire after Hamas gave the names of the first three hostages to be released. According to the ceasefire deal, 33 Israeli hostages and 2,000 Palestinians will be released in the first stage. Additionally, Israeli forces have agreed to leave populated areas, and Palestinians who have been displaced will be able to return home.

Negotiations about the second and third phases of the ceasefire deal could lead to Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza completely, a deal that far-right politicians in Israel are not happy about. Israeli’s settlements minister argues that the ceasefire could ruin all progress of the Israeli military. Negotiations for those stages are still underway and are being discussed 16 days after phase one starts.

Stage two and three plans include releasing the remaining hostages in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and returning the remaining dead bodies of hostages. Hamas is expected to release 94 hostages, most assumed to be alive. The final agreement, stage three, is the rebuilding of Gaza, which is expected to take several years because of the airstrike damage. Around 600 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Sunday, Jan. 19, following the first stage agreements. However, this is just touching the surface of this humanitarian crisis.

Canada’s Stance and Current Role

Canada has been influential in discussions of a ceasefire in Gaza through United Nations engagement, statements with international partners/countries, and condemnation of attacks on civilian infrastructure. Canada voted in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. Although this United Nations vote was non-binding, it broke a long-lasting pattern of the Canadian government voting for resolutions that are in favour of Israel.

Justin Trudeau also released a statement on the ceasefire agreement in favour of the hostage exchange deal saying, “Canada welcomes the ceasefire and hostage deal reached by Israel and Hamas.” Canada advocated for immediate humanitarian aid because of the crisis and inhabitable living conditions in Gaza. Although Canada maintains a relationship with Israel, it has condemned Israeli airstrikes on civilian infrastructure and United Nations peacekeepers. The condemnation of these airstrikes was in Oct. 2024 when Canada, along with other allies of Israel, expressed their concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In the past, Canada has had a positive relationship with Israel, while recognizing Palestine as an independent state. For instance, Canada recognizes Israel’s right to protect itself from terrorists. It also supports Palestine as an independent state and responds to the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people.

Canada has played a multi-faceted role in the war between Hamas and Israel. While Canada supports Israel in their right to defend their nation, it has also faced concerns about the increasing humanitarian problems faced by Palestinian civilians. Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have called for a ceasefire because of this suffering and have advocated for immediate humanitarian aid for the civilians in Gaza following the recent ceasefire deal. In the future, I hope Canada can continue to facilitate negotiations between Israel and Hamas while continuing to ensure humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most.