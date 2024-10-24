Cider, Spice, and Everything Nice: Four Fun Fall Cocktails

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the season to celebrate falling leaves, rainy days, apples, and caramel galore. If you’re struggling to get in the pumpkin spice spirit, our Her Campus executives have created the perfect solution—our own handmade drinks! Here are four cocktails (with mocktail alternates) that will get you in the mood to cuddle up with a warm blanket and watch a good Tim Burton flick. We hope you enjoy these delicious creations!

Autumn Orchard Cider

This warm autumn orchard cider is perfect to cozy up with on a chilly evening.

(Yields four drinks)

Original photo by Helena Howland

What you’ll need:

Approximately 12 Apples

3 Cups of Water

A Dash Ground Cinnamon

A Dash of All Spice

1 Orange

Four Shots Fireball

Instructions:

Cube and boil your apples in water for about 20 minutes, then strain to create a perfect apple juice cider. Keep warm and set aside.

Add a slice of orange to a glass, then mix the remaining ingredients, making sure to stir until combined. Add to the glass (we recommend a flute).

Pour in warm apple cider and there you have it, a spiked hot apple cider!

(To make this into a mocktail, remove the Fireball)

Note: Keep the apples after they’ve been cooked for a warm snack to munch on with your drink!

Caramel Apple Martini

This fun take on a martini will leave you ready for the next (and the next and the next…)

(Yields one serving)

Original photo by Helena Howland

What you’ll need:

4 oz Apple Cider

2 oz Vanilla Vodka

Lemon Juice

Caramel Sauce (For Rim)

Brown Sugar (For Rim)

1 Apple (for garnish)

(The glasses in the above picture are from the Dollar Store)

Instructions:

Pour caramel sauce on one plate and brown sugar on another. Take a martini glass, dip the rim in caramel sauce and then brown sugar. Set aside.

Use a shaker and add ice, apple cider, vanilla vodka, and a splash of lemon juice. Seal and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Pour into set aside martini glass.

Add a slice of apple to the rim and you’re all set!

(To make this into a mocktail, replace the vodka with Sprite)

Minty Murder on the Dance Floor

This one’s simple! A mature, fall twist on a classic Shirley Temple that everyone is bound to love.

(Yields one serving)

Original photo by Helena Howland

What you’ll need:

3 Mint Leaves

3 oz Orange Juice

2 oz Pomegranate Cranberry Juice

0.5 oz Vanilla Simple Syrup

1 oz Vodka

Instructions:

Take a shaker, add ice and orange juice, pomegranate cranberry juice, vanilla simple syrup, and vodka. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds then strain into the glasses.

Muddle mint leaves, add to the glass and stir, and you’re all done!

(To make this into a mocktail, remove the vodka)

Spiced Ginger Spritz

This spritz looks classy and tastes classy too! Ready to make a drink to impress your friends? This is the perfect cocktail for you.

(Yields one serving)

Original photo by Helena Howland

What you’ll need:

1 oz Spiced Rum

3 oz Ginger Beer

2 oz Apple juice

Dried Candied Ginger (for garnish)

Instructions:

Simply add these ingredients into a glass and stir until combined. Add candied ginger to the rim and enjoy!

(To make this into a mocktail, remove the spiced rum)

We hope you enjoy these cocktails as much as we did! Perfect for any autumn day, these drinks will help anyone embrace the beauty of falling leaves and cozy nights spent inside.